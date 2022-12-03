World Cup 2022 Day 14: Round 16 Kicks Off

The Netherlands will meet the US and Australia will meet Argentina on day 14 of the World Cup in Qatar.

We’re finally here – the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Two knockout matches are scheduled for Saturday – December 3, 2022 – the 14th day of the tournament.

Netherlands vs USA (Khalifa International Stadium, 18:00/15:00 GMT)

(Khalifa International Stadium, 18:00/15:00 GMT) Argentina vs Australia (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, 22:00/19:00 GMT)

Netherlands vs USA

All eyes are on injured American striker Christian Pulisic – the most expensive player in North American history – and whether he will make a knockout round comeback on Saturday after falling to the net in his daring, match-winning goal against Iran that his team’s place in the last 16.

It is unclear whether Pulisic, who suffered a pelvic contusion, will start against the Dutchman, who defeated Senegal to qualify for Group A. The absence of the Chelsea winger would be a critical setback for the US line-up, the youngest team on average in Qatar, which has not progressed beyond the quarter-finals in 90 years.

“I’m taking it day by day now and I’ll do everything I can to work with this medical team and make sure I can play,” said 24-year-old Pulisic during a training camp with the US squad on Thursday.

The Netherlands will look to superstar Cody Gakpo, who scored three times in Qatar, and striker Memphis Depay to fend off a young and cunning American side.

Argentina vs Australia

Argentina, recovering from an opening defeat to Saudi Arabia and flying past Mexico and Poland to breakaway C, is heavily favored against Australia. The Argentines have a 35 point lead over the Socceroos.

In particular, the career of captain Lionel Messi is at stake on Saturday. For Messi, who has scored two goals in Qatar but has yet to win a World Cup, Saturday’s game could be his last World Cup game as Argentina tank, marking the end of an illustrious career.

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria, who was taken off the field during Argentina’s victory over Poland, is likely to start, but it has not yet been confirmed.

“We will break our backs on this field to fight, we know how difficult this World Cup is, this is football,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on Friday.

Group D runners-up Australia played in their first knockout round, reaching the last 16 with 1-0 wins over Denmark and Tunisia, despite a crushing 4-1 defeat to France.