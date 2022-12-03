Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » World Cup 2022 Day 14: Round 16 Kicks Off
SportsSports

World Cup 2022 Day 14: Round 16 Kicks Off

by Merry
written by Merry
Qatar World Cup 2022

The Netherlands will meet the US and Australia will meet Argentina on day 14 of the World Cup in Qatar.

We’re finally here – the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Two knockout matches are scheduled for Saturday – December 3, 2022 – the 14th day of the tournament.

  • Netherlands vs USA (Khalifa International Stadium, 18:00/15:00 GMT)
  • Argentina vs Australia (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, 22:00/19:00 GMT)
Pulisic lies on the floor on his stomach, as if holding him, while others lean towards him
Christian Pulisic of the United States lies injured on the pitch after scoring his side’s opening goal during the World Cup Group B match between Iran and the USA at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 29, 2022 [Luca Bruno/AP Photo]

Netherlands vs USA

All eyes are on injured American striker Christian Pulisic – the most expensive player in North American history – and whether he will make a knockout round comeback on Saturday after falling to the net in his daring, match-winning goal against Iran that his team’s place in the last 16.

It is unclear whether Pulisic, who suffered a pelvic contusion, will start against the Dutchman, who defeated Senegal to qualify for Group A. The absence of the Chelsea winger would be a critical setback for the US line-up, the youngest team on average in Qatar, which has not progressed beyond the quarter-finals in 90 years.

“I’m taking it day by day now and I’ll do everything I can to work with this medical team and make sure I can play,” said 24-year-old Pulisic during a training camp with the US squad on Thursday.

The Netherlands will look to superstar Cody Gakpo, who scored three times in Qatar, and striker Memphis Depay to fend off a young and cunning American side.

Australia fans at the stadium before the match. A narrow win put the Socceroos through to the last 16 for the first time since 2006 as Denmark drop out of the tournament
A narrow victory took the Socceroos through to the last 16 for the first time since 2006 [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]

Argentina vs Australia

Argentina, recovering from an opening defeat to Saudi Arabia and flying past Mexico and Poland to breakaway C, is heavily favored against Australia. The Argentines have a 35 point lead over the Socceroos.

In particular, the career of captain Lionel Messi is at stake on Saturday. For Messi, who has scored two goals in Qatar but has yet to win a World Cup, Saturday’s game could be his last World Cup game as Argentina tank, marking the end of an illustrious career.

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria, who was taken off the field during Argentina’s victory over Poland, is likely to start, but it has not yet been confirmed.

“We will break our backs on this field to fight, we know how difficult this World Cup is, this is football,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on Friday.

Group D runners-up Australia played in their first knockout round, reaching the last 16 with 1-0 wins over Denmark and Tunisia, despite a crushing 4-1 defeat to France.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Photos: Ukrainians in Kherson are facing hardship

2023 KTM OFF ROAD RACE TEAM

Brazil is facing an injury crisis as Alex...

This is the side that you see. World...

Built to fade: World Cup stadium 974

Marnus makes it twin-tonnes, but Aussies still have...

Essex is experiencing more strife as Azeem Akhtar,...

Chocolatito vs Estrada III: Preview and Prediction

The World Cup 2022: Numbers

England’s Joe Root uses his HEAD to shine...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More