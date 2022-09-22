World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen has laughed at the claim that an American teenage opponent who shocked him out used vibrating anal beats to cheat — and also appeared to make a sarcastic remark about his rival’s coach.

Magnus Carlsen, 31, stunned chess fanatics when he resigned from a rematch against Hans Niemann, 19, after just a single move in the online Julius Baer Generation Cup on September 19.

Niemann unexpectedly defeated the world champion in a real battle for the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis a month before the online tournament on Chess24.

The teenage chess star sparked rumors that he was cheating by using remote-controlled vibrating anal beads to communicate with his coach, Maxim Dlugy.

Dlugy was banned from Chess.com in 2017 after allegedly cheating on one of the titles Tuesdays, and was the first to suspect Borislav Ivanov of cheating with a device in his shoes in 2013.

Former chess prodigy Dlugy was also jailed on charges of attempted embezzlement of $9 million, but he was later acquitted of all charges.

Carlson was interviewed by a reporter in Oslow and asked for his thoughts on the bizarre claims of cheating.

The chess genius said: ‘Unfortunately I can’t speak specifically about that, but people can draw their own conclusions and they certainly have.

“I have to say I’m very impressed with Niemann’s game and I think his mentor Maxim Dlugy must do a great job.”

He has now declined to say in an interview whether he believes Niemann cheated on both of their games

He added that he thought cheating in the sport was “easy” but that he “wouldn’t recommend it”, however “tempting” it may be.

Carlson also said he would “probably” say a little more about the whole situation as the entire tournament draws to a close.

During a preliminary round of the online tournament, Carlsen surprised the announcers when he made a single move with black before admitting defeat and logging out.

Announcer Tania Sachdev said during the Carlson disappearance act that it was “unprecedented” and said he “made a really big statement” by refusing to play Niemann.

It follows San Francisco-born Niemann’s win over Norwegian Carlsen – while the teenager played black – at the Sinquefield Cup on September 4.

When Carlsen pulled out of the tournament in St. Louis without explanation, he posted a cryptic Tweet saying, “I’ve withdrawn from the tournament. I have always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub and hope to come back in the future.”

Along with the Tweet, he posted a cryptic video of football manager Jose Mourinho saying: ‘When I speak, I have big problems’.

Mourinho spoke at a press conference after a game in which his team is said to have lost due to questionable decisions by officials.

Carlsen had played 53 classic games without a loss and had won the cup twice in the past decade, but had never withdrawn from an ongoing event.

Chess.com has declined to invite Niemann to Chesscom Global Championship, a $1 million event that begins with online qualifiers and culminates in an 8-player final in Toronto, following the controversy.

Niemann has furiously denied using vibrating anal beads to get tips on how to play, with fans launching a slew of theories about how he could have won.

The teenage star said, “I’ve never cheated in an over-the-board game. If they want me to undress completely, I will.

‘I do not care. Because I know I’m clean. If you want me to play in a closed box with no electronic transmission, I don’t care. I’m here to win and that’s my goal no matter what.’

But critics note that his Elo rating, which measures the strength of chess players, shot to 2701 after his win over Carlsen, from just 2484 in January 2021, a staggering increase that some find unlikely.

And Niemann has admitted to cheating in online chess tournaments as a kid, saying he deeply regrets it.

In an online match when he was 12, he said that one of his friends brought an iPad with a “chess engine” program that offered the most likely path to victory.

The person playing Niemann couldn’t see him and so was unaware of what was happening.