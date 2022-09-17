World Bank warns higher rates risk causing global recession

The World Bank has warned that leading central banks risk sending the global economy into a “devastating” recession next year if policymakers raise interest rates too high and put pressure on financial markets in the coming months.

The Washington-based organization called on monetary authorities in major economies to coordinate their actions to reduce the overall amount of tightening.

Central banks, led by the US Federal Reserve, have begun a series of aggressive rate hikes throughout 2022 in an effort to curb inflation that is reaching double or near double digits for the first time in decades in several advanced economies. .

Energy and food prices rose after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, triggering a cost of living crisis.

To prevent inflation from rising, the World Bank urged governments to provide targeted aid to vulnerable households rather than relying on tighter monetary policy.

World Bank President David Malpass said momentum in the global economy was waning and more countries were already in recession. “My major concern is that these trends will continue, with long-lasting consequences that are devastating to people in emerging markets and emerging economies,” he added.

He called for more action to ramp up production to ease inflationary pressures, rather than focus on cutting spending. More investment, he said, would “improve productivity and capital allocation, which are critical to growth and poverty reduction.”

The World Bank did not release any new forecasts for the global economy, but noted that the outlook for 2023 had deteriorated as both rich and poor countries responded to high inflation this year by trying to curb spending.

“Central banks around the world have raised interest rates this year with a degree of synchronicity not seen in the past five decades — a trend likely to continue well into the next year,” the World Bank said.

The warnings come ahead of crucial policy votes at the Fed and Bank of England next week. The US central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time on Thursday, while British borrowing costs are likely to rise by 50 basis points.

Expected increases in global interest rates would depress inflation, but not enough to meet central bank targets, which are usually around 2 percent, the World Bank warned. Global core inflation, excluding energy, would likely still be 5 percent next year — twice as high as it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

If such a level of inflation were to persuade central banks to become even more aggressive, global economic growth would fall to 0.5 percent by 2023, according to the World Bank.

That would meet most definitions of a global recession, just three years after the last, the World Bank added, because with population growth, average world incomes would fall.

in his modelingthe bank said some monetary policy tightening was needed, but this should go hand in hand with every effort to reduce bottlenecks both internationally and domestically so that output can increase without fueling inflation.

This includes boosting the supply of raw materials, food and energy to alleviate much of global inflationary forces, in addition to investment to decarbonise economic growth.

The bank’s findings were echoed by former IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld, now a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“Just as central banks, especially those of the richer countries, misunderstood the factors driving inflation as it rose in 2021, they may also be underestimating the rate at which inflation could fall if their economies slow,” Obstfeld said, insisting. urge them to be less “zealous” in raising interest rates.

“By all going in the same direction at the same time, they risk amplifying each other’s policy effects without taking into account that feedback loop,” he added.