Working to discover new treatments for tuberculosis

MmpL3 is the main target for the discovery of new anti-tuberculosis drugs. Zgurskaya and co-authors isolated this target from bacterial cells and reconstituted it in artificial membranes. This creates a powerful tool to characterize and develop new drugs. Credit: Helen Zgurskaya



Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent of tuberculosis, remains the leading cause of infectious diseases worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the world’s population. Treatment of infections is problematic due to the emergence of resistant strains; However, Helen Zgurskaya, a University of Oklahoma professor who is an expert in antibiotic resistance, is leading research into new potential therapeutic treatments for the disease.

Zgurskaya, a George Lynn Cross Research Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences, is the corresponding author of the paper “Proton transfer activity of the reconstituted MmpL3 is modulated by substrate mimics and inhibitors,” published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“This is one of the most terrifying infectious diseases affecting billions of people worldwide,” Zgurskaya said. “Like many other bacterial infections, it is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics. Currently, treatment requires a combination of antibiotics that patients take for six months, but now imagine the disease not responding to treatment. We are out of therapeutic options for “This infection, and we need new drugs. The paper we’ve published is aimed at understanding how recently discovered new inhibitors kill the pathogen.”

The team of researchers, including Casey Stevens, Ph.D., postdoctoral research associate Svitlana Babii, and research assistant professor Jitender Mehla, studied the MmpL3 transporter and its analogs important for the physiology of Mycobacterium tuberculosis and the discovery of antimycobacterial drugs. These transporters are critical for assembling the bacterial outer membrane necessary for bacterial growth and antibiotic resistance. In this study, researchers successfully purified and reconstituted MmpL3 and its analogs in artificial membranes. They also generated a series of substrate mimics and inhibitors specific to these transporters and analyzed their activities and properties.

Researchers found that all reconstituted proteins facilitate the translocation of protons across membranes, but the MmpL3 analogs studied differ dramatically in their responses to pH and interactions with substrate mimics and indole-2-carboxamide inhibitors. Their results further suggest that some inhibitors abolish the transport activity of MmpL3 and its analogs by inhibiting proton translocation.

The study provides a biochemical basis for understanding the mechanism of these transporters and their inhibition by small molecule compounds that will facilitate the development of new effective antibiotics.

Zgurskaya expects the next step would be to use the methods and techniques the team has developed to analyze other inhibitors to identify the most effective ones, which hopefully will then be included in clinical trials.

For this study, the OU team collaborated with scientists from Colorado State University, Creighton University and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

