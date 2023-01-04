Working from home on Mondays and Fridays is another blow to our city centers

<!–

If you’re in an office surrounded by empty desks and dusty computer screens, this may not come as a surprise to you.

Working in the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays has become the new normal, a report showed yesterday.

Bosses are still struggling to get staff back within five days a week after the pandemic, with many employees working from home on Mondays and Fridays.

Analysts looked at mobile phone data from more than 500 high street stores between 2019 and 2022.

They found more activity in suburban areas and small towns, which was linked to the trend of working from home.

The data confirms what downtown shopkeepers, restaurant and bar owners were feeling, hoping things would return to normal once the pandemic was over. Mark Allan, CEO of real estate company LandSec, backed up the data, saying the City of London was busy again from Tuesday to Thursday.

However, activity on Monday fell to just 50 percent of that level, and Friday was almost as quiet as the weekend.

“We’re not going back to how things were before Covid,” Mr Allan said.

“We certainly think there will be fewer people in offices for the longer term and we plan accordingly.”

Property firm CBRE said vacant office space in London has more than doubled in the past three years.

CBRE’s head of research, David Inskip, suggested that simple office furnishings could put staff off, adding: ‘It has to be a high-quality built environment that attracts you.’

The data from Placemake.io and Visitor Insights suggested that smaller cities and suburbs have benefited from the losses in the city center as foot traffic has increased in the high streets.

In Kirkby, Merseyside, visitor numbers have increased by 60 per cent in three years, aided by a new supermarket in the town centre.

PlaceMake.io founder Chlump Chatkupt said, “The places that have done well have a more balanced, diverse mix of offices, residential and retail.”