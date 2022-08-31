Working from home may lead to fathers doing LESS childcare to maintain masculinity, study finds

While working from home has been embraced by many companies in the wake of the Covid pandemic, it could inadvertently force couples into a more ‘traditional’ lifestyle.

A new study of parents who don’t regularly visit an office has found that mothers often do more of the childcare, while fathers do less.

This is thought to be because the mothers are using their flexible working arrangements to schedule more household chores.

However, the researchers from the University of Essex and the University of Kent suggest that work-at-home dads fear they’ll “lose their masculinity” if they take on more routine tasks.

Professor Heejung Chung said: “Flexible work arrangements don’t change the gender-normative assumptions or power dynamics regarding who should do housework and childcare, but it can remove some work-related restrictions that could prevent mothers from doing both paid and domestic work.” . work.’

The study, published in Work, Employment and Society, found that women spent an average of 13.4 hours per week on housework, while men spent 5.5 hours (stock image)

Association between work-at-home mothers and probability that parents share or fathers are primarily responsible for occupational childcare (high = managers and associated professionals, low = others)

The researchers analyzed data from the UK Household Longitudinal Study, which surveyed 1,694 parents who were both employed and had at least one child under the age of 12.

This recorded the number of routine household tasks, such as grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning and laundry, for which each participant was responsible, and the number of hours they took.

It also looked at whether the father, mother or both parents were primarily responsible for childcare, and whether homework or flexible time was available or used by both parents.

Flexitime is where the employee works a certain number of hours per week or day, but has the freedom to adjust their start and end times.

While data was collected from 2010 to 2016, the findings are likely more valid now that more people are working from home after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figures have been adjusted to compare people of similar income, education, ethnicity, age and neighborhood to isolate the effect of working from home on childcare and the household.

When mothers worked from home, they were twice as likely to report being primarily responsible for childcare, thus maintaining a ‘traditional division of labor’. This is thought to be because working from home has removed some restrictions that prevented them from taking on unpaid housework alongside their jobs while in the office (stock image)

The study, published in Work, employment and societyfound that women spent an average of 13.4 hours per week on housework, while men spent 5.5 hours.

In addition, 54 percent of mothers indicated that they were primarily responsible for childcare.

When it came to work appointments, seven percent of dads said they stayed at home, compared to just five percent of moms.

However, 15 percent of mothers took advantage of flexible working hours, while the same was true for only 11 percent of men.

The researchers found that parents in higher-income occupations were more likely to use flexible work arrangements than those in lower-income jobs.

Of the women and men in the higher income group, 7 and 12 percent respectively worked from home and 19 and 13 percent used flex time.

However, only three percent of mothers and two percent of fathers in lower-income occupations worked from home, and only 12 and eight percent worked flexibly.

Relationship between flexible working hours and working from home and the amount of routine housework performed by fathers by occupational level (high = managers and associated professionals, low = others)

The researchers found that when fathers worked from home, they half as likely to report sharing childcare as those who could not work from home.

Professor Chung said: ‘Fathers who worked from home, or who had the option but did not use it regularly, were significantly less likely to report sharing childcare or being primarily responsible for childcare compared to those who did not have access to the childcare facility. regulation.

‘Gender norms can also prevent men from using flexible work arrangements to take on more care and domestic work; men may be afraid of losing their masculine identity and the identity of the ideal employee.’

But when moms worked from home, they were twice as likely to say they were primarily responsible for childcare, thus maintaining a “traditional department.”

This is thought to be because working from home has removed some of the restrictions that prevented them from doing unpaid housework in addition to their jobs while in the office.

“Working from home and having a lot of control over the schedule increases mothers’ involvement in household chores and childcare, especially for lower-income occupations, resulting in a more traditional division of housework and childcare,” added Professor Chung.

“The opposite was true for women in higher-income occupations, where working from home was associated with a slightly greater chance of couples sharing childcare care.”

In contrast, the researchers found that being able to work in “flexitime” — where employees can change their start and end times — led to a more even distribution of housework.

dr. Cara Booker said: ‘Flexitime, especially for lower-skilled/paid occupations, allows for a more egalitarian division of labour, as it is used to maximize working hours and household income.’