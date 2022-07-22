Working from home could be permanent right in Australian contracts as unions push for it amid Covid

Unions are demanding that Australian workers have the right to work from home, permanently inculcated in their company agreements.

It comes as federal authorities are calling on employers to allow employees to work from home where they can to stem the escalating Covid wave sweeping the country.

Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) Secretary Sally McManus said: Radio National on Friday, the policy shift away from working from home would not be a “one size fits all” situation.

“I think there should be options for it,” Ms. McManus said.

‘[There have been] many large employers where unions have negotiated, sometimes Monday is the day that everyone participates and works together and during the week there are three days off, two days off.’

“Those are the kinds of models that are being negotiated and I think they are really successful.”

Employers from different industries are under pressure from staff as people have embraced a hybrid work environment during the pandemic.

Ms McManus said working from home had already helped employees save time, de-stress and de-stress high cost of living lower.

“In some of our big cities you have to travel a long way to get to the office, so you think about what that means for the individual employee and, of course, for lost time,” said Ms. McManus.

‘There are arguments to be made, it is more productive to let people work from home. People have less stress. With today’s petrol prices, it’s also cheaper for people, so savings are made on that too.’

Ms McManus said the pressure faced by nurses in all emergency departments in major cities was “unbearable.”

“We’ve put pressure on hospitals — anyone who can work from home should, until this wave abates,” the ACTU secretary said.

The Finance Sector Union is urging NAB and Westpac to entitle employees to work from home options as part of their EA contracts.

The move would provide flexibility to tens of thousands of workers in the sector, which aims to protect all workers from the new wave of Omicron sweeping the nation.

Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly said this week that employers must allow staff to work from home this winter amid the “significant new threat”.

“We can’t stop this wave of infections, but we can slow the spread and protect the vulnerable. We’ve done this before and we can do it again,” Professor Kelly said Tuesday.

ACTU Secretary Sally McManus has called on unions to include working from home in contracts

Before the Covid pandemic, working from home was not a common practice among office workers

Tasmanian and Victorian FSU Branch Executive Secretary Nicole McPherson said: Nine Newspapers that employees had proven that they could work from home efficiently during the course of the pandemic.

“Working from home has proven to be an important health and safety measure in managing Covid,” Ms McPherson said.

She also said it would increase well-being with a work-life balance factor.

“Both NAB and Westpac are major employers, so these two bargains provide an opportunity to gain work-from-home rights for a wider range of people in the financial sector,” Ms McPherson said.

‘You start one company agreement and it goes and goes and goes. That’s the nice thing about unions that transform the work environment.’

Most Australian education unions are also pushing for flexible working arrangements to be included in their contracts with the universities – a move that will affect around 27,000 employees.

And the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance wants to include working from home in its new venture agreement.

The discussions come amid a horror Covid and flu winter season hitting Australian cities.

Australia reported a further 55,602 cases with a further 89 deaths on Thursday. There are 5,360 people in hospital and 162 in the ICU, seven fewer).