Working from home after Covid pandemic: Jobs and cities were practice is embraced

The jobs and places in Australia where you are most likely to work from home have been revealed as the pandemic draws to a close – with financial services and more Sydney being the best for those trying to avoid the office.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released the latest figures on the number of people working from home in various occupations and regions across Australia.

According to the most recent statistics from August 2021, 2.5 million people – or 21 percent of the workforce – were working from home and 41 percent were ‘regularly’ at home.

This was a significant jump from 4.7 percent in 2016, the last time data was collected.

Recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that 2.5 million Aussies – or 21 percent of the population – were working from home by 2021 (stock image)

Balmain, in inland Sydney, was the suburb in Australia with the highest number of residents working from home at a whopping 68 percent.

In terms of cities, Greater Sydney led the country at 39 percent, followed by Greater Melbourne at 29 percent.

Fitzroy North had the highest number of people working from home in Melbourne, with 55 percent out of the office in 2021.

In terms of occupations, Australians working in financial and insurance services had the most of all jobs in the country working from home, with 66 percent out of the office in 2021.

This was a huge jump from the six percent recorded in the 2016 data.

Professional, scientific and technical services came in second with 55 percent, while information, media and telecommunications came in third with 52 percent.

Rounding out the bottom of the list was food and lodging services at four percent.

In 2016, the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors had the most people working from home at 27 percent, but in 2021 the sector saw only a one percent increase in the number of people out of the office.

The data shows that workers in the financial and insurance services sector were the most likely to work from home at 66 percent. Sydney was the city with the most people working from home at 39 percent (stock image)

Australian demographer Bernard Salt said the latest ABS data shows that working from home is becoming increasingly common in working life for many industries.

‘Five years earlier, working from home was a curiosity amid the more than 60 questions of the census. Barely five percent of the workforce – in “normal times” – worked from home,” he wrote in a piece the Australian.

Mr Salt suggested that working from home ‘never took off’ before the Covid pandemic due to a ‘cultural blockade’ – where it was seen in Australian workplaces as ‘a bit of a day off’.

“It took a pandemic that lasted two to three years and forced workers to work from home for this movement to gain momentum,” he said.

“The WFH numbers can rise and fall over time depending on the demand for labour, but based on newly released census data, it is clear that working from home is now an integral part of the Australian way of life.”