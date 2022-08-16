‘Working at Yeezy Gap is gonna be hell!’ Kanye West is roasted for selling clothing in TRASH BAGS

Kanye West has been roasted on social media after fans complained that his new Yeezy line for GAP had been displayed in garbage bags at the request of the rapper.

In response to photos of his clothes in large black bags, rather than hangers or neatly folded piles, Twitter users expressed confusion about his bizarre vision.

The reaction was sparked by a tweet, written by Owen Langan, who shared a photo of the muddled merchandise, as well as a claim that a “sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it.” to have. .’

Unbelievable: Kanye West has been roasted on social media after fans complained that his new Yeezy line for GAP was displayed in garbage bags at the request of the rapper

He added: ‘They won’t help you find [your] mate, you just have to dig through everything.’

Seeing photos of his latest clothing line, which he revealed last week was “inspired by the homeless” on Instagram, the public was quick to joke: “Kanye has people saving up at Gap.”

Others pointed out that “working at Yeezy Gap is going to be hell” and as a former Gap employee “he knows what he’s doing.”

Raising eyebrows: In response to photos of his clothes in large black bags, instead of hangers or neatly folded piles, Twitter users expressed confusion about his bizarre vision; seen in March 2022

Social experiment? The reaction was sparked by a tweet, written by Owen Langan, who shared a photo of the muddled merchandise, as well as a claim that a “sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it.” to have. ‘

Making fun of: Seeing photos of his latest clothing line, which he unveiled on Instagram last week “inspired by the homeless,” the public was quick to joke “Kanye has people saving up at Gap”

Controversial: Others pointed out that ‘working at Yeezy Gap is going to be hell’ and as a former Gap employee ‘he knows what he’s doing’

‘Working at Yeezy Gap is going to be hell,’ joked one social media user

“Kanye wrote a whole song about how much he hated working at the Gap. Why would he make life harder for Gap employees? The whole store is about to look like laundry baskets that have been surrendered. They’ll have one cashier and recover all the others,” fired another.

Still, one Twitter user suggested he was trying to “eliminate the maddening perpetual cycle of constantly refolding and hanging and presenting clothes according to a corporate vision standard.”

“The stuff people let Kanye get away with is wild lol. Those Gap jackets and Yeezy boots are ugly, but because his name is on them, people will play sports in them,” joked one social media user.

“Kanye wrote a whole song about how much he hated working at the Gap. Why would he make life harder for Gap employees? The whole store is about to look like laundry baskets that have been surrendered. They will have one cashier and recover all the others,’ another fired

A workaround: Yet one Twitter user suggested he was trying to “eliminate the maddening perpetual cycle of constantly refolding and hanging and presenting clothes according to a corporate vision standard.”

“The stuff people let Kanye get away with is wild lol. Those Gap jackets and Yeezy boots are ugly, but because his name is on them, people will play sports in them,” joked one social media user.

‘Kanye’s hatred for the GAP is still one of my favorite storylines,’ another joked

Another tweeted: ‘Kanye is really making GAP go viral and probably idiots are just going to see if this is true. LOL @kanyewest is one of the smartest people on the planet right now”

DailyMail.com has contacted Gap for comment, but has not heard back yet.

Last week, the dad-of-four sparked controversy for saying on his Instagram account that the inspiration behind his fashion label, Yeezy, was “the homeless.”

This prompted fans to suggest ‘instead of using homeless people as inspiration for design, you should help them get out of homelessness’.

“Sounds like exploitation of the powerless,” wrote another.

In January, a Yeezy GAP spokesperson told The Post, “Ye has a deep and solution-oriented commitment to addressing homelessness issues.”

In November 2021, Kanye met with charitable organizations and devised strategies in an effort to alleviate the rampant problem in the city, according to TMZ.

The housing crisis has been a major problem for Los Angeles, and as of January 2020, there were more than 66,400 homeless people in Los Angeles County, with 41,000 within the LA city limits, including thousands on Skid Row, according to the most recent homeless count. . The city’s estimated homeless population is second only to New York’s.

While the homeless population was once largely confined to the infamous downtown Skid Row neighborhood, rows of tents, cardboard shelters, battered RVs and makeshift plywood structures are now well-known landmarks in the country’s second most populous city.