Workers win union contract at Andre Balazs’ iconic Chateau Marmont

December 24, 2022 |

9:40pm

Workers at the Chateau Marmont, represented by Unite Here Local 11, have won a union contract with the famed hotel.Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Workers at the iconic Chateau Marmont seem to have come out on top after an long, bitter battle with the hotel’s owner.

After a face-off between staff and famed hotelier Andre Balazs, which began at the onset of the pandemic and has seen embarrassing protests at A-list parties and solidarity with the workers from stars including Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen, Amanda Seifeid and Sarah Silverman, the workers have won an “extraordinary” union contract.

Nearly 250 of the hotel’s employees were let go at the beginning of the pandemic, allegedly without insurance or severance.

And there were allegations of racial discrimination and harassment, which the historic West Hollywood hotel — which has been the playground of Natalie Wood, Clark Gable, Howard Hughes, Dennis Hopper, Hugh Hefner, Elton John, Liz Taylor, Johnny Depp, Kate Moss, Keanu Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio, Victoria Beckham and a slew of other A-listers — has denied.

Workers were laid off at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Workers called for a boycott that caught the attention of celebs including Fonda, Sheen, Seyfried and Silverman, as well as Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Edie Falco and “Hamilton’s” Daveed Diggs.

In April 2021, Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” — starring Kidman as Lucille Ball — pulled out of a scheduled shoot at the hotel just hours before filming after the crew had a conversation with the union representing the hotel workers, Page Six previously reported.

Paramount Plus series “The Offer” — starring Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Justin Chambers, and Colin Hanks — also pulled out of filming at the iconic spot in August 2021.

Workers protested outside during key occasions like Jay Z and Beyonce’s 2022 Oscars bash at the venue, which saw celebs like Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian on the guest list.

After years of war, they’ve now negotiated a new deal with the hotel with the support of the Unite Here union.

Unite Here co-president Kurt Petersen said in a statement, “The Chateau Marmont workers are the heroes of the pandemic. After losing their jobs along with other hotel workers during the pandemic, they not only helped win California’s historic right to return to work law but now they will return to their jobs with an extraordinary union contract.”

The agreement gives returning non-tipped workers like housekeepers an immediate 25% wage increase.

Those who work 60 hours or more a month will be given free family health insurance and workers will have a union pension fund.

The hotel will also recognize Juneteeth as a paid holiday.

There will also be protections for immigrants.

An example in the press announcement — sent out by Unite Here Local 11, which represents the workers — says “workers with DACA and TPS work authorization have 5 years to return to work should the government or Supreme Court eliminate these programs.”

The hotel will also offer free legal services for immigration, consumer and tenant issues.

“I’m looking forward to returning to work at the Chateau Marmont especially now that we have an exceptional union contract. It is the best Christmas present for myself and my co-workers,” Martha Moran, who worked as a housekeeper at the famed hotel for 33 years, tells Page Six.

Balazs said in a statement, “We believe that this reinforces the foundation of the Chateau’s historic success: the hotel’s commitment to its guests and employees, both of which are famous for their loyalty and longevity.”

Balazs bought the hotel in 1992. He also owns London’s fashionable Chiltern Firehouse and was previously involved in the Standard and Mercer hotels in New York City.

The hotel has long been a magnet for the rich and famous.

It was the site of “Saturday Night Live” star John Belushi’s death from a heroin overdose in 1982.

A New York Post article recalls how Doors frontman Jim Morrison once jumped off a balcony, James Taylor shot heroin in front of Carly Simon in his room, members of Led Zeppelin raced through the halls on bellhop trollies, and Marvin Gaye died owing the hotel $15,000.

Britney Spears was reportedly banned in 2007 for boorish table manners (she was eventually allowed back in) — and Lindsay Lohan was booted in 2012 after not paying her $46,000 tab (which included $686 on cigarettes).