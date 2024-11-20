Workers ‘risk destroying high street’: Retailers say Reeves budget will mean store closures, job cuts and higher prices

Lidl’s boss has said the retail industry is “floundering” over the Budget amid warnings it will lead to the “destruction” of the High Street.

Lidl GB chief executive Ryan McDonnell said increases in national insurance, wages and business rates will cost it “tens of millions” of pounds and could drive up prices.

The supermarket was one of more than 80 high street chains, including Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Boots, which signed a letter this week warning chancellor Rachel Reeves that stores will close, jobs will be lost and prices will rise as a result of your Budget.

The letter warned that the industry faces a £7bn hit. And today, the head of the British Association of Independent Retailers warns that many businesses “fear for their own survival”.

Andrew Goodacre, whose 4,500 members range from garden centers to department stores, says the Budget “has sent shivers through the entire retail and hospitality industry”.

In his article in the Mail, he warns that Reeves risks “creating the very destruction of the High Street” that Labor says it wants to avoid and calls for proposed increases in business rates to be reversed.

He says: “The street shops can’t take it anymore.”

His comments come after UK Hospitality, an industry group representing 130,000 establishments including bars, restaurants and hotels, said yesterday that the Government must “urgently rethink” the increase in National Insurance to curb rising inflation and looming losses. of employment.

Last month, Reeves raised the National Insurance rate employers pay on staff salaries from 13.8 per cent to 15 per cent and reduced the threshold at which businesses start paying it from £9,100 to £5,000.

This disproportionately affects retailers as they employ many people on part-time contracts.

The £25bn tax raid came alongside minimum wage rises to combat inflation, higher business rates and new rights for workers that will cost employers £5bn a year.

Lidl boss McDonnell said the higher cost package “poses a challenge” for its 960 UK stores.

“We will have to negotiate a lot of repercussions,” he said. ‘The industry is reeling. We’re talking about £7 billion for the entire industry. For us it will be tens of millions.’

Despite the blow, he said Lidl was on course for “our biggest Christmas ever”, having won buyers from its rivals.

The comments came as accounts showed Lidl GB’s revenue rose 16.9 per cent to £10.9 billion last year, while it hit a profit of £43.6 million, after having lost £76 million the previous year.

The workers face redundancy as part of plans by private equity-owned supermarket Morrisons to close its Rathbones bakery in Wakefield with the loss of 378 jobs.

HMV: They are deaf Staff expenses: HMV boss Doug Putman The Budgets have pitted the Government against companies and workers, said the owner of HMV. Doug Putman, the Canadian billionaire behind the vinyl and CD store, has “put on hold” plans to open more stores because it is no longer “worth the risk.” He hinted at a reduction in staff costs and an increase in prices. ‘How does that help in general?’ said Putman, who owns Toys R Us and saved HMV from administration in 2019. He said the Budget pitted workers and businesses against the Government. “I think the Government is lost, it is deaf,” he said. ‘If that’s the budget, it’s got it terribly wrong, not just with retail, but with farmers, and the list goes on. ‘I wish we had politicians who were a little more understanding. I don’t think they’ve ever had to run a floor and work in a shop.’