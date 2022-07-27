Workers in Australia, including casual workers, soon to receive paid domestic violence leave

More than 11 million Australians, including around 2.4 million temporary workers, will soon have access to 10 days of paid domestic violence leave.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will introduce the new laws this week during his government’s first week of parliament as one of Labor’s 18 priority legislative proposals.

The new leave plan will start in February for most employees before being fully implemented in August 2023.

Labor Relations Minister Tony Burke confirmed the new laws will include leave for temporary workers, following concerns that they would not be included in the scheme.

“The principle is that if someone wants out, we don’t want to ‘lose your job or lose money?’ to be on the list of problems that person is facing,” he told ABC radio.

‘The reality is that a disproportionate number of people with casual jobs find themselves in those situations.

“When you’re dealing with family and domestic violence, you’re more likely to find insecure work.”

Employers will be responsible for paying the 10 days of leave, but small businesses will be given a six-month adjustment period.

The new laws would also allow employers to request proof of a person’s home status, including police reports or a medical certificate.

Burke said several large companies, such as Woolworths and the Commonwealth Bank, are already offering paid domestic leave to employees.

“We have not yet had any cases of abuse of the law. There are some costs. The costs are minimal,” he says.

“But when you consider the opportunity cost, the opportunity cost is that a person has to choose between his wages and his safety.”

Burke said the government estimates fewer than 40,000 women and 4,000 men will use the new leave, but it offers workers a new safety net.

Call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) for 24-hour domestic and family violence or sexual assault assistance.