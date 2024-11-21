Worker is lucky to be alive after blade from machine flies off and wedges in his skull in freak accident

A worker is lucky to be alive after a machine blade flew off and into his skull in a freak accident.

Shiv Murat Singh, from Ayodhya, India, suffered serious facial injuries while using an iron cutting machine that malfunctioned in the middle of use.

The 47-year-old was working with the equipment when suddenly a large blade from the machine flew before lodging in his face.

Horror footage of the incident shows Singh with the 14-inch blade embedded in his forehead, one eye, the side of his nose and his chin.

He was rushed to the King George Medical University Trauma Center in Uttar Pradesh, where he underwent a complex four-hour surgery to remove the metal blade from his face.

Following the surgery, the team of doctors are now working to restore Singh’s sight after the blade went through the entire left side of his face.

Dr Sameer Mishra said: “The injury was complex due to the location of the metal fragment which pierced both the nasal cavity and eye socket.

“The procedure required careful coordination to prevent further damage and stabilize the patient.”

X-rays taken before the worker underwent surgery show the metal blade embedded in the middle of his face.

Singh underwent a four-hour surgery to remove the fragment from his face.

Meanwhile, Singh’s family has praised the medical team for their quick, life-saving actions.

It comes after a man was admitted to a hospital in China in 2020 with a knife stuck in his head after being attacked during a fight.

Footage of the gruesome scenes showed the unnamed patient covered in blood as the steel blade was driven deep into his skull at an emergency department in Hubei province.

He miraculously survived and doctors said at the time that the operation was successful.

Another man in China was saved after seven hours of surgery after a disc flew out of a metal cutter and cut his face in 2018.

The flying blade reportedly cut his lips and ended up lodged about two inches deep in his forehead, between his eyebrows.

The man, surnamed Ma, was said to be opening a metal bucket to fix a sink in a pigsty.

The machine broke and a blade came off when he was cutting an iron cube and the fan-shaped blade hit his face.

More than 10 surgeons banded together to force Ma to perform a seven-hour surgery, but he eventually recovered in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

And in 2021, an Australian man came surprisingly close with a power tool after a sharp piece broke off and cut through his facial protective equipment, stopping him just a step away from his eye.

Matthew Peters was using a grinder, a tool that sharpens blades and tools, when half of the metal disc broke off and flew straight into his face.

Fortunately, Peters was wearing a face shield, which absorbed the blow, but the sharp-edged puck still went through the plastic and stopped less than an inch from his eye.