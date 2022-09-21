Worker, 59, lost his hand in industrial accident before it was reattached in 11-hour operation

A grandfather picked up his own severed hand after it was severed in an industrial accident — and carried it for doctors to rescue.

Christopher Wright, 59, had the limb bagged to be taken with him to the hospital, where it was reattached after 11 hours of surgery.

His handshake was revealed when his employers were fined £115,000 after they were found to have broken health and safety laws.

Despite the hand being reattached, Christopher has been in pain all his life and struggles to hug his granddaughter.

Engineer Christopher was working in a packaging factory when his hand was pulled into a machine.

Christopher was working for Riftward Limited, trading as Playford Packaging, in Wrexham when the accident happened two years ago.

Christopher Wright, 59, (pictured with wife Elaine) lost his hand in an industrial accident when he was dragged into a machine he was operating and his employer has now been fined £115k

He said: ‘It affects everything I do every day. I can’t go back as an engineer, and I can’t go back as a technical manager because I can only type with one finger. I’m sick now.

“The effects are life-changing, I’m in pain all the time, it hurts when I touch something. It’s not something that gets better. I can’t dress myself properly, I can’t close zippers or tie my shoelaces.

“My wife had to finish her job to take care of me. I now have a three-year-old granddaughter and I can’t even pick her up and hug her.’

Christopher was repairing the machine when his hand got stuck.

‘It all happened very quickly. I just thought “my hand is gone”. I grabbed my wrist and called for help and fell to the ground,” he said.

Riftward Limited, trading as Playford Packaging, where Christopher was employed, was fined £115,000 for violating health and safety regulations.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the company’s risk assessment was not appropriate or satisfactory, as it failed to take into account the risks arising from the use of the machine, including during maintenance work.

There was no secure system of work to ensure safe isolation and access for tasks such as maintenance.

Mr Wright was taken to hospital where his hand was reattached after 11 hours of surgery

It also found that it was common practice to bypass a gate that kept people and the machine separate from each other, and to stand within the fenced area while the machine was running, showing that there was insufficient supervision.

The HSE said employees had not been instructed on how to safely isolate the machine.

Riftward Packaging pleaded guilty to violating health and safety regulations and was fined £115,000 and ordered to pay costs of £5,308 and a victim allowance of £190 at the Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 14 September.

Christopher had worked for the packaging manufacturer for 18 months.

Descriptively said, ‘We’d often had problems with the belts, and it was no different from the work I’d done each week.

“The machines have guards around them, it’s a barrier to keep you from going in. We had opened the door and went inside. I stood between the two arms of the machine. I had often done that.

“I asked the operator to start the machine because you had to get the machine up and running as quickly as possible.

“The chain grabbed me by the sleeve. The man on the other side of the conveyor belt pulled me out from under the machine.

Mr Wright says the injury has changed his life and he is in pain and unable to bend his fingers

“They put a tourniquet on my arm and tightened it with a screwdriver. They took my hand out of the machine and it went with me to the hospital in a bag.’

A Welsh Air Ambulance took him to hospital in Stoke, and from there he was transferred to the Pulvertaft Hand Center at the Royal Derby Hospital, where surgeons reattached his hand.

Mr Wright said: ‘Now I have some feeling in my hand, I wiggle a little in my thumb and fingers, but I can’t pick up anything. There is no bend in my fingers.

“My hand is very sensitive—when something is a little warm it feels scalding hot, and when it’s cool it feels icy cold.”

Mr Wright said it was all too clear how devastating a non-compliance could be.

He said: ‘It was the attitude to health and safety there that makes me angry.

“Businesses must abide by health and safety rules, they must be complied with, they must be followed. If companies don’t follow them, it’s a risk to people’s lives.

“The cost isn’t worth it. If there had been and had been good health and safety policies, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

After the case, HSE Inspector Sarah Baldwin-Jones said: ‘Those in control of work have a responsibility to devise safe work practices and to provide their employees with the necessary information, instructions and training in that safe system of work.

“Had an appropriate safe work system been in place prior to the incident, the worker’s life-altering injuries could have been prevented.”