Workaholic Zara McDermott admits she will get ‘stressed and overwhelmed’ if she doesn’t plan her day

Zara McDermott has admitted she will become “stressed and overwhelmed” if she doesn’t strictly schedule her workday Tuesday.

The self-proclaimed ‘workaholic’, 25, gave fans an insight into her highly disciplined day, split into 30-minute segments, as her schedule shared on Instagram.

Zara revealed that she allows herself 15 minutes to check her phone before completing a good skincare routine and making sure she’s always squeezing in a workout.

Next to a selfie, makeup-free Zara lay in bed and asked her followers, “Does someone else just not like to sleep? I sleep because I have to, not because I want to.’

“I don’t get any excitement going to bed because for some reason my brain works best between 10pm and 1am, which means I often send work messages and emails at ridiculous hours, coming up with ideas, etc.

“But at the same time, I want to go to sleep quickly, because tomorrow I have a very disciplined to-do list that I have to check all off,” the Love Island star confessed.

She continued: “I’m already excited that my alarm goes off at 7 in the morning so I can get things done. Am I a workaholic? Could be. Do I like anyone else or am I just a complete madman?’

“I plan my days in 30-minute segments. Every damn day is exhausting, but if I don’t, I get stressed and overwhelmed.’

It comes as Zara, who appeared in Love Island season four, revealed some show secrets — admitting the crew comes in and out of the villa every day, and contestants usually know when a text is on the way.

When her boyfriend Sam Thompson, 29, took to his Instagram story to question Zara about it, she agreed that “basically, a lot of people are just chilling out” at the villa – confirming that the crew is working with the islanders. enter the villa.

An intrigued Sam turned to his girlfriend and asked, “I have a question for you, I’ve been thinking about this for a while. Breakfast, lunch and dinner, do you have a chef? You don’t cook all your own meals.’

While Zara replied, ‘No, so you cook your own breakfast, but you have caterers for lunch and dinner. They cook the food on site, bring it to the villa and you serve yourself as a buffet.’

“So it’s kind of like a lot of people are chilling out?” asked Sam, as his girlfriend agreed: ‘There are quite a few people chilling out while you are eating, yes’, revealing that there are crews coming in and out of the villa.

The shocked Made In Chelsea star couldn’t believe the revelation, exclaiming: ‘Oh my gosh, you prima donnas too.’

Sam and Zara have provided a host of village secrets via Instagram, as Zara previously revealed that contestants will be warned in advance to have their phones near show bosses when a text comes in – meaning they usually know when one is coming. .

MailOnline reached out to Love Island representatives for comment.