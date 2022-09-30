Work for a horrible boss? You could end up being just as bad – as bad behaviour trickles down

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

If you work for a horrible boss, you can spend your days telling yourself how much better you are at his job.

But a new study finds you could end up just as bad, as hostile behavior from ‘abusive’ bosses has a trickle-down effect, leading coworkers to adopt similar behavior.

Inappropriate language, sexual harassment, outbursts, humiliation and misuse of power are examples of hostile behavior, according to the researchers.

They found that more than two-thirds of employees who had experienced this type of hostile behavior from a leader later witnessed interpersonal aggression within the broader workforce.

This can lead to a toxic atmosphere of insecurity and burnout in the workplace, according to the study from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK, as well as researchers in Pakistan, China and the US.

“It is clear from our study that hostile behavior at the top of a workplace is not only detrimental to people in terms of emotional exhaustion and job security,” said co-author Dr. Nadeem Khalid, Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship. and Strategy at ARU.

“It is also likely to encourage other employees to act unethically, creating a toxic environment throughout the organization.”

Hostile behavior from ‘abusive’ bosses has a trickle down effect, leading co-workers to adopt similar behaviour.

Male titles are SEXIST and undermine women’s leadership roles at work From president to salesman, many job titles often include the word “man.” Now a study claims these typically masculine titles are sexist and undermine women’s leadership roles at work. Researchers at the University of Houston found that the title of President increases assumptions that a leader is male, more so than the title of President. Allison MN Archer, who led the study, said: “While some dismiss gender-neutral titles as ‘political correctness’, this research suggests that implicitly sexist language in male titles reinforces stereotypes linking masculinity to leadership and , consequently, weaken the connection between women and leadership.’

For the study, researchers surveyed 323 employees about their experiences of abusive behavior from superiors and peers, as well as their job security and level of emotional exhaustion.

Examples of hostile behavior in the workplace included the use of inappropriate language, sexual harassment, outbursts, humiliation, and abuse of power.

They identified a ‘significant’ link between abusive leaders and abusive behavior from co-workers.

They pointed to the ‘reciprocal relationship’ between bosses and junior staff, in which bullied employees feel that the only way to get ahead is to abuse others.

Of the 323 people involved in the study, 68 percent who had experienced hostile behavior from a leader had also witnessed interpersonal aggression from the workforce at large, and 35 percent had faced abusive behavior Among partners.

As a result, a toxic atmosphere of heightened competition is created.

The study found a link between experiencing hostile behavior from leaders and emotional exhaustion and job insecurity.

This suggests that mistreatment by peers can damage employees’ confidence in their work and their role within an organization.

Of those who had experienced hostile behavior from a leader, 52 percent had suffered from emotional exhaustion and 77 percent had concerns about job security.

Inappropriate language, sexual harassment, outbursts, humiliation and misuse of power are examples of hostile behavior, according to the researchers.

“This mirroring of negative behavior may be rooted in the reciprocal relationship between leaders and employees,” said Dr. Khalid.

‘An employee who is mistreated may feel that the only way to get ahead in his job is to treat others as he has treated himself.

“This may not always be intentional, but it results in a race to the bottom among employees and harms job security and leads to stress and burnout.”

He also noted that previous studies have shown that abusive behavior from leaders is associated with employee disengagement and has a negative effect on emotional well-being.

“Our study suggests that the situation could be exacerbated by the negative behavior of the workers in general, as well as the leader,” he said.

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.