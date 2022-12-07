Wordle is America’s Most Googled Term of 2022: Betty White, Bob Saget and Election Results Also in the Top Ten

It was a year that saw Vladimir Putin send his troops to Ukraine, Will Smith storm the stage at the Oscars to punch Chris Rock, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But according to data from Google, none of those defining moments of 2022 were the biggest concerns for Americans.

The search engine today released its ‘2022 Year in Search – Themes and Insights’, which lists the most searched words of this year.

At the top of the list of searches is Wordle, the online sensation millions of people around the world have tried to solve their everyday puzzles with.

The follow-up was “election results,” as Americans wanted to find the latest updates on the dramatic interims in which Democrats tightened their grip on the Senate.

The top five most searched terms were Betty White, Queen Elizabeth and Bob Saget, as millions mourned the departed icons.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Will Smith were the most wanted people of the year after dominating the headlines.

Heard and Depp were embroiled in a multimillion-dollar libel lawsuit earlier this year that resulted in a victory for Depp announced in June.

Around the same time, Smith earned his own place as one of the most popular actors of the year, following his controversial moment at the 94th Academy Awards in March.

During the ceremony, he stormed the stage and punched Chris Rock after comments made by the comedian about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. A little later, he returned to the stage to receive the Oscar for best actor.

Depp, Smith and Heard also made the top three most searched for actors, followed unsurprisingly by Chris Rock and then Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, who recently dated Kanye West.

Google also released data showing the most popular searches for movies, songs and TV shows.

And it revealed that Encanto was the most searched movie despite being released last November.

Superhero blockbusters claimed several of the other top films, with Thor Love And Thunder at number two and Top Gun: Maverick at number three.

On the small screen, Gen Z drama Euphoria was the most searched show, followed by Netflix hits Stranger Things, The Watcher and Inventing Anna.

Matt Cooke, head of Google News Lab, said the list “depicts the arc of emotions experienced.”

“In the midst of the extreme highs and lows, including national mourning and geopolitical instability, it is humbling to see a game like Wordle offer solace.”

Other results