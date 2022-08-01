Worcestershire drug dealer arrested after police find dozens of cannabis plants in his back garden 

A drug dealer was arrested after police found dozens of cannabis plants growing in plain sight in his backyard.

Officers raided the property in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, on July 31, and discovered the drugs in plant pots surrounding the lawn.

West Mercia police took to social media to share details of the raid and confirmed that a man had been arrested as the investigation continues.

Police also posted photos on Twitter showing the backyard cannabis plants in full view.

Web users reacted with amazement to the homeowner’s brazen attempt to grow cannabis in their own backyard.

One person wrote: ‘As if they had them in full view in the garden!’

Another replied: ‘They probably thought they were tomato plants and wondered why no fruit was growing’

One woman commented, “Gives a whole new meaning to potted plants.”

Another wrote: ‘Lol, put them casually in the garden.’

A fifth social media user wrote: ‘Brilliant, how daring can you be. Anyone can look out their bedroom window and see it. What the hell was he thinking???’

Another said: ‘That’s one way to add some greenery to your backyard. What a flop.’

West Mercia Police said: ‘This morning B-shift officers executed an arrest warrant at an address in Brecknell Rise, Kidderminster.

“One man has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing. Concerned About Medications? Contact us directly or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.’