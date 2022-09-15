Worcester’s game against Exeter faces the AXE as Warriors missed the deadline to settle unpaid bills

Worcester are on the verge of forfeiting Sunday’s game against Exeter after the money-stressed club failed to pay its stadium suppliers.

With bank accounts frozen, the Warriors missed a 5 p.m. deadline to settle unpaid bills with medical and security providers.

The Premiership match cannot go ahead without the essential services, bringing the club one step closer to bankruptcy.

Worcester Warriors (players pictured) are about to lose Sunday’s match against Exeter

Co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham on Tuesday claimed to have reached an agreement on investment terms to relieve the club’s debts.

But the deal remains in doubt after they failed to deliver a promised update on Wednesday, with the investor remaining anonymous.

Rugby director Steve Diamond said: ‘I’m not here to sort it out. If people aren’t paid and suppliers aren’t, I don’t think the game can go on logistically.

“These people have to perform and I think they’re in the final grasp of that. If not, I probably won’t sit in front of you anymore. That’s the reality of it.

‘I’m too old and ugly to be naive to think they’re spinning a yarn. I do not think so.’

Goldring and Whittingham have lost confidence from staff and players after weeks of financial chaos.

Sports post understands that there have been 15 layoffs in the non-rugby division due to unpaid and partially paid wages.

Staff shortages make organizing the fixture a logistical challenge, with parking parking spaces and ticketing difficult.

“It needs to be restarted,” Diamond said. “It’s in a sorry state and any money is welcome. The owners are in a position where a lot of artillery is aimed at them, rightly or wrongly, and they are sincerely trying to do their best.

Rugby director Steve Diamond has expressed concerns about whether the game will continue if ‘people aren’t paid and suppliers aren’t paid’

“We are in uncharted waters. That has not happened at many clubs. Richmond, 25 years ago, was the last and I was still playing, so I didn’t have to put up with this political mess.”

