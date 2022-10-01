Worcester Warriors Administrators Launch Investigation into Owner Sales of Club Assets

<!–

Worcester Warriors administrators have launched an investigation into the club’s owners’ behavior and the sale of club assets.

Sports post has been informed that Begbies Traynor is investigating the transfer of club assets by Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham into separate legal entities.

The move came as the firm bid to complete a quick sale of the club ahead of the club’s Premiership Rugby Cup game against Exeter Chiefs on October 19.

Last week, the MoS revealed how Goldring and Whittingham split some club assets into an intricate web of 12 separate companies.

While there was nothing illegal about the sale of assets, the trustees will carefully review whether the assets have been sold for fair value.

The sale includes the club’s Sixways car park, which sold for £50,000 in August – the day after the pair were hit with legal action over unpaid taxes.

The owners’ real estate company also separated the stadium, training center and car park from other land’s players around the complex, which had been pledged to another company called Triangle Petroleum for £600,000 at 20 percent interest.

Goldring has issued a statement refuting the allegation that the club owners stripped assets.

The statement read: “The allegation that we have carried out ‘asset stripping’ is completely false.

“Everything we have done since the Covid lockdown is to make the group more stable and to facilitate development to make the club sustainable.”

Obviously Begbies Traynor has the authority to investigate any sale the owners have made in the past two years.