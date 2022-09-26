Worcester suspended from all competitions after failing to meet Rugby Football Union deadline

Worcester Warriors have been banned from all competitions after failing to meet the Rugby Football Union deadline to prove they have a sustainable future.

England’s governing body warned Gallagher Premiership owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham that they had to show they could fund the club for the remainder of the season.

They were unable to do so which meant an indefinite suspension from the obligation to play. Worcester players were “heartbroken” by the decision which could soon see the club placed under administration.

The owners, Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, have been accused of stripping assets

An RFU statement read: “The owners of Worcester Warriors failed to meet the RFU’s 5 p.m. deadline for insurance coverage, availability of funds to pay the monthly payroll and a credible plan to move the club forward.

“The RFU has therefore immediately suspended Worcester Warriors from all competitions, including the Gallagher Premiership, Allianz Premier 15s, U18s Academy Cup and Allianz Cup.”

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: “We appreciate this is incredibly difficult news for fans, staff and players. We would like to thank the staff and players who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to keep the games going.

“We spoke to players and staff last week to explain why this action would be necessary and unfortunately we have had to take this action to protect everyone’s interests.

Boss Steve Diamond was determined to keep the club going but failed

“We hope that a buyer can be found so that Worcester Warriors and The University of Worcester Warriors can return to professional league rugby.

“While it is the responsibility of every entrepreneur to manage his or her individual finances, we will look at the lessons from this situation to see what regulations can be put in place to provide greater financial transparency for all parties. Rugby is a relatively young professional sport and it is widely recognized that clubs faced financial challenges even before Covid.

“Successful professional leagues are vital to the well-being of the entire game. They inspire current and future players, delight fans by demonstrating high skill levels and the exciting nature of our game. That is why it is so important that we continue to work with Premiership Rugby to improve the structure, governance and business model of rugby union in England.

The team defeated Newcastle Falcons for a while 39-5 in their last game on Saturday

“The RFU will continue to support community rugby in Worcester and is fully committed to ensuring local academy opportunities are provided to pad players.”

The RFU said it will work with Premiership Rugby and DCMS to determine the next steps for the club and what this will mean for the Gallagher Premiership, Men’s Academy and Allianz Premier 15s competitions.

Worcester’s suspension is not a total suspension and if a new buyer manages to provide proof that he has money to help the club move forward, he could return to the league.