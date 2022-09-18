Worcester players and fans show warrior spirit but defeat to Exeter could be the team’s last game

Cowboys out, up the works, read a sign on the way into Sixways yesterday. As messages go, it left little to the imagination and summed up exactly how the supporters of crisis-hit Worcester feel when their club is teetering on the edge of existence.

There is still a very real possibility that this game could have been the Warriors’ last. That it happened at all was frankly a miracle. This was a game that drew a line in the sand for Worcester.

Unless owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring can complete a takeover of the club in the coming days, Warriors staff are set to strike. They’ve had enough, and who can blame them?

The majority of Worcester staff, apart from the players, have only been paid 65 per cent of their August wages. Some have not been paid anything at all.

Worcester Warriors lost 21-36 to Exeter in what could be the club’s last ever league game

They carried on heroically and did wonders to ensure their team was able to play Exeter. They won’t do that again.

Off the pitch Worcester’s staff have excelled. On it, the club’s players produced a back-to-the-wall display which, while not enough for victory, contained bags of fight and desire and proved why this club needs to be saved.

“We can’t keep going like this,” admitted Worcester director of rugby Steve Diamond after his side’s 36-21 defeat. ‘It’s embarrassing for us to call ourselves a high performance environment and for me to be involved when we’re dealing with what we’re dealing with.’

Worcester have certainly had to deal with unprecedented circumstances since the club were first served with a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill in August.

Fans showed their support for their team with hope that a solution can be found to save them

A new takeover deal must be agreed this week, otherwise the club could be in real danger

“I don’t think any director of rugby has had to answer that kind of question before,” said Diamond, who was asked after the game about Worcester’s financial future and whether his staff have been bullied in the workplace.

The owners released a lengthy statement yesterday claiming they were close to sealing a sale of Worcester to a new, unnamed buyer who is prepared to immediately pump in financial funds that will seal the club’s future.

But the pair, who have now lost the confidence of everyone associated with Worcester, said the same last Friday and patience with the ‘cowboys’ has now run out.

“The owners came in on a cider budget and wanted a champagne club,” former Worcester striker Martin Hooper – who has been a season ticket holder for the past six years – told Sportsmail.

‘The lack of communication from the owners has been a disgrace. My message to them is to tell us the truth and get a deal done. If we’re going to get into administration, let’s face the music. This club must be saved.’

The club’s director of rugby, Steve Diamond, says the club cannot continue like this any longer

Worcester will travel to Gloucester for a cup tie on Wednesday and then host Newcastle in the league on Saturday. The reality is that these plays won’t happen unless a takeover is completed soon. They can’t even afford the fees to register new players they need for the Gloucester game.

It costs just £45 per person. time, but the economy is simply not there. The fact that the Exeter game took place was only because the staff worked despite not receiving their full pay packets. Stewards at Sixways yesterday volunteered their services for free.

The required ground safety certificate was signed at the 11th hour, while the overflowing bins at Sixways were only cleared on the eve of kick-off by Bromsgrove Council. Worcestershire Council had not been paid to do so by the Warriors. ‘I have to thank the audience. You can see what it means to us to be here,’ said Worcester captain Francois Venter.

– It has been hard, but hopefully it will work out. We still don’t know what’s going on and the uncertainty is what gets you mentally. It will be a shame if it was our last game.’

Exeter players celebrate victory over Worcester to add to the misery of the home side’s day

Whittingham and Goldring were not at Sixways, but said in a statement yesterday: ‘Next week’s games and staff engagement in them will, I expect, depend on the strength of our communication and actions in the coming days.’

Sportsmail understands last week Worcester commercial director Adam Palfrey told staff they would lose their jobs if they vented their anger at not being paid or criticized the owners, although Diamond expressed disbelief at this.

Whittingham said: ‘There is anger on both sides and it has led to conflict. The latest announcement on the club’s official channels was a breach of contractual obligations. But we are not looking to fire anyone.’

In front of a crowd limited to just 4,999 for safety reasons, Worcester’s players were given a guard of honor on the pitch by the staff who had worked through the night to get the game underway. Exeter led 22-7 at the break thanks to Joe Simmonds and a Richard Capstick brace. Alex Hearle’s try for Worcester sent the Warriors fans wild after the break and they closed to within eight points as Gareth Simpson and impressive center Ollie Lawrence also crossed.

England coach Eddie Jones was an observant spectator at Sixways to watch Worcester v Exeter

Worcester’s fans stood on their feet and applauded the club’s staff in the 65th minute to reflect the percentage of their overdue payments they have received.

It was a poignant, even emotional moment. But second-half Exeter tries from Olly Woodburn and Jack Maunder gave the Chiefs a bonus-point win. In front of England head coach Eddie Jones, winger Jack Nowell stood out.

Had Worcester not lost Murray McCallum to his binge and been able to make their woeful line-out work, they could have won.

The next few days will determine whether the club has a future.