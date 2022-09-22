Worcester MP Robin Walker ‘revolted’ by behaviour of Premiership club’s owners over £500k debt

The club’s fight against Newcastle could last until new owners or money is found

Duckworth died before the loan was repaid, but the owner claims it didn’t have to be

The MP for Worcester has expressed his ‘disgust’ that the owners of the city’s rugby club, Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring, have failed to repay £500,000 they borrowed from club icon Cecil Duckworth in his dying days.

Last night Conservative Robin Walker stepped up his bid to save the cash-strapped Premiership club by raising the future of the Warriors in Parliament.

He insisted that the only way to save them is through administration. Sportsmail’s revelation about the outstanding loan was cited in a heated Commons debate about Worcester, who look set to be suspended from all competitions at the start of next week.

The Warriors have met the assurances required for their home game against Newcastle tomorrow to go ahead. But beyond that, the future is bleak. And Whittingham and Goldring’s Worcester heritage took another hit when Walker took up their debt to the Duckworth family.

“I can’t stress enough how annoying this is,” he said, wearing a Worcester tie. ‘What is striking, having discussed the matter with Cecil’s widow now, is that the money was borrowed in January 2020 with the intention of making wages, before the impact of Covid-19, and long before the owners had admitted the financial problems with association.

‘I cannot express my personal disgust at how these people charged with protecting Cecil’s legacy have behaved in parliamentary terms. The fact that the loan does not appear in the company’s accounts raises the question of whether they are complying with their roles as directors and what other undisclosed debt they may have taken on.’

Worcester owners failed to repay icon Cecil Duckworth £500,000 they borrowed from him

The club must meet a deadline set by the RFU to prove that they can continue to pay wages

Walker’s comments add to the pressure on the pair, who have lost the faith of players and staff. They have led Worcester to the brink of financial ruin.

The Warriors must meet an RFU deadline on Monday at 5pm to prove they can continue safely and pay future wages. That’s unlikely, since most Worcester employees have only received 65 percent of their August pay and some nothing at all.

It means the Newcastle game will probably be the last for Steve Diamond’s side until new owners or money can be found.

Worcester’s game against Newcastle could be their last until new money or owners are found

Walker (above) also revealed that the Worcester owners claim that half of the £500,000 they borrowed from Duckworth, who died in 2020, will not be repaid. They say it was given to them by Duckworth to pay for the salary of former director of rugby Alan Solomons, although ‘there is no documentary evidence’ of this.

The Duckworth family have accepted they cannot contest the owners’ claims as there is no paperwork relating to the loan on the club’s accounts.

Whittingham and Goldring do not want Worcester to go into administration as they say it risks bankrupting the club. But Walker wants it to happen before Monday’s RFU deadline and MP Stuart Andrew claimed yesterday that such a move could be imminent, with government specialists being sent to analyze Worcester’s accounts.

“If it emerges from that work that the most viable option to save the club is administration, that is a decision we will not be afraid to make,” Andrew said.