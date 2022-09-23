Worcester director of rugby laments his club’s financial struggles amid a likely suspension

Steve Diamond last night fumed that Worcester had been allowed to ‘go to the graveyard themselves’ as he urged his players to treat today’s game with Newcastle as if it were their last game at Sixways.

The Warriors will fulfill the fixture and then hold a team night before preparing to be suspended from all competitions. Worcester has until 17 on Monday to convince the RFU that they have the funds and plans to remain viable, but there is a strong chance they will go into administration that day.

“We are in limbo from Monday,” said Diamond, the club’s director of rugby. ‘We’ve been in purgatory for a while and it’s starting to come to a head. I will see some places in the sun for the next fortnight if we are suspended. I might give the players time off, but whether they can afford to go on holiday is another matter.

Steve Diamond compared Worcester’s financial struggles to ‘the death of a dog’

‘I don’t know how it got to this. It is sad and diabolical that it has been allowed to go to the cemetery itself, virtually. I never thought it would come to this.

‘It’s like the death of a dog – you don’t want the poor thing to go to the vet on its last legs, but you have to take it.

‘Administration could be a savior, but it is also a restructuring and it is not as it was. It cannot remain as it was because it has failed. If there is light at the end of the tunnel, it is not light.’

Meanwhile, RFU and Premiership Rugby sources have revealed they were not informed of the assets, which took place in Worcester last month – a revelation which will raise fresh concerns about the governance of a sport facing financial meltdown .

Worcester must prove they have the wherewithal to stay viable by the end of Monday

Worcester’s financial woes have been exacerbated by an extraordinary change to their Sixways Stadium lease, revealed by Sportsmail this week, which has seen owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham set up a new company and gift it with the club’s entire matchday, hospitality and sponsorship income.

It left a club already £30m in debt without their main sources of income, apart from TV and season ticket income. The £15m loan Worcester received from Sport England last year was also a private matter between the government and the club, with rugby authorities not involved in the discussions.

As well as activating the Sixways Stadium, Goldring and Whittingham borrowed £500,000 from former Worcester owner Cecil Duckworth when he was dying of cancer two years ago, which has not been repaid to his family.