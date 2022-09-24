Worcester 39-5 Newcastle: Warriors end on a high as Sixways gates slam shut

The gates were slammed shut at Sixways tonight to the clang of victory. When do they open again? No one really knows.

At 5pm on Monday, Worcester are set to be suspended from all competitions by the RFU. At midnight tomorrow their building insurance expires and the stadium caretaker will be evicted from his apartment on the site.

After this thumping win over Newcastle, Diamond gathered his group together on the pitch. Even the chef was there. Emotions bubbled up. Diamond told them to meet at the Alma pub for a knee up, but the beers must have tasted bittersweet.

Worcester Warriors defeated Newcastle Falcons 39-5 today in their last game for a while

Boss Steve Diamond gathered his team together on the field at the end of the game

Their performance was the perfect advertisement for any potential investors, but their future is full of uncertainty. In the grand scheme of things, it was a night to drown their sorrows. Administration is the likely outcome and they must hope that a white knight is just around the corner.

“Out with a bang huh?” Diamond said. ‘Fair play to Newcastle, they probably caught us on a bad day; a lot of emotion runs through the team and the audience.’

Diamond’s leadership has lit a fire in the belly of a Worcester team that before his arrival was lukewarm at best. Hooker Curtis Langdon swarmed the field like an angry wasp, stinging anyone who came near him with the ball. They dominated the scrum and restricted Newcastle to a lineout try through George McGuigan.

In attack they were clinical. Falcons scrum-half Cameron Nordli-Kelemeti was sin-binned and Worcester took advantage. They ran with the ball like there was no tomorrow, with wingers Alex Hearle and Duhan van der Merwe scoring the opening tries.

Diamond has been determined to keep the club going despite the Warriors hitting rock bottom

“We had a vote on Friday on whether we played or not,” Diamond revealed. ‘It was pretty much unanimous that we played from the players. I gave them the option not to play.

“There was a big risk if we go into suspension on Monday but they said to a man that the loyalty to the club and the pride they show for the club that they were determined to play. That performance reflected that .

‘They are insured for damage, but if the potential buyer doesn’t come in and we go into administration, there is no rugby left. Thank God there were no serious injuries today, but in the game we play, they happen often.

“We have a really passionate workforce that cares about their jobs and about Worcester – and that’s what I’d be looking at if I was an investor.”

It is unlikely that a review meeting will be held for this performance. The players have been promised a week off and if wages are not paid for September, some may not return.

The Warriors players walked over the crowd and engaged with fans at the end of the game

It is unclear where the players’ futures lie, but Diamond has claimed that “they love it” at the club

They will regroup soon after and Diamond has standby plans to train at a local club. Meanwhile, fly-half Billy Searle, who kicked 14 points, says he will keep fit at his local Pure Gym.

“It could be our last game here, so we’re putting it all out there,” Searle said. ‘Look at the facilities and the crowd. That was the best I’ve heard down here. Everyone wants to stay, but there’s only so long you can go with this uncertainty.

‘You never know what boys are going to do. They must take care of themselves, their family and their children.

“I love it here, especially now Steve’s come in. If things get sorted we’ll come back. It’s really up to the people above. We’re all under contract. Some boys might have to go, it’s a lot of it if they don’t fix it soon.

The club has vowed to continue training at a local club amid a potential return in the future

‘Personally I want to stay and I know a lot of boys want to stay. They love it here. It doesn’t sound like we’ll be playing next week, but let’s see. Hopefully it will be fixed in the next week.’

After 65 minutes, the limited audience stood to give a standing ovation to the staff, who have been paid 65 per cent of their wages. And the players responded, putting Newcastle to the sword with tries from Gareth Simpson, Matt Kvesic and Joe Batley.

They secured their first win of the season with the bonus point, although it is expected to be deemed void soon.