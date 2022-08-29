Woombye Pub on Sunshine Coast ordered to pay Raymond Matthews damages in anti-discrimination case

<!–

A frightened Queensland man who was banned by his local watering hole from entering the property with his service dog has been awarded compensation.

A tribunal ruled that Woombye Pub in the Sunshine Coast hinterland had violated anti-discrimination laws and was ordered to pay Raymond Matthews $8,000.

The Queensland Civil and Administrative Court heard that Mr Matthews was told five times by hotel staff between late 2017 and September 2020 that he could not enter the premises with his assistant Chihuahua named ‘Kooy2’ unless he had an official guide dog, assistance dog or hearing ID card for dogs.

Local Woombye filed a complaint with the Queensland Human Rights Commissioner after being banned from the pub for a month on one of those occasions in September 2020, initially demanding $50,000 in damages.

Mr Matthews was previously welcome to bring in ‘Kooy2’ before a board change in late 2017 resulted in new rules.

Raymond Matthews (pictured with service dog Kooy2) has won a discrimination case against his local watering hole

The tribunal heard that Mr Matthews was producing TransLink service animal passes, but was told by staff that they were “inadequate”, despite having color photographs of “Kooy2” and valid until February 2023.

The tribunal heard that he has been suffering from depression and anxiety since 2014.

‘Kooy2′ has been Mr Matthews’ constant companion for much of that time following the death of his original service dog named Koochy Koo.

Since then, the dog has introduced Mr. Matthews to a ‘large number’ of people, helped him over many ‘hurdles’ and has been able to calm Mr Matthews’ ‘anxious states’.

The venue argued that the rules were in line with the liquor laws which require the pub to be a ‘safe environment’ for customers.

The tribunal also heard that Mr Matthews went to the pub two nights a week and followed the rules for a number of years by either sitting outside with ‘Kooy2’ or ‘just inside the pub so his dog could see him’.

Matthews requested that ‘Kooy2’ be let in after a 2020 incident in which the dog ran off and was nearly run over, leading to several collisions with hotel staff.

Woombye Pub in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast hinterland (pictured) ordered to pay $8,000 in damages to Mr Matthews

Member Lumb found his refusal to grant Mr Matthews entry and ‘Kooy2’ was not necessary to comply with the Liquor Act and ruled that the pub treated him less favorably than any other person without such restriction.

“In my opinion, Mr Matthews was treated less favorably than a Pub client who was not suffering from depression or anxiety and who was not dependent on a service dog, and who wanted to eat or drink in the Pub,” he stated in his findings. announced on Friday.

“That’s why I think Mr. Matthews was discriminated against on the basis of his reliance on a service dog.”

However, Member Lumb refused to force the pub to apologize to Mr Matthews.

The Queensland Civil and Administrative Court ruled that Raymond Matthews (pictured in 2014 with previous service dog Koochy Koo) was discriminated against

He also refused to allow Mr Matthews and ‘Kooy2’ access to the pub ‘on service dog rules’ because staff now know that a TransLink Animal Aid Pass is sufficient.

“In my view, the negative findings made against the Defendant (Woombye Pub) with regard to her discriminatory conduct are sufficient acknowledgments of the impropriety of that conduct, particularly where the conduct appeared to be based on a genuinely formed but inaccurate image of her the right to refuse entry to the pub with Mr. Matthews and Kooy2,’ said member Lumb.

‘Defendant is now aware of the consequences of its treatment of Mr Matthews, in particular in the context of the adequacy of the Translink Dierenhulppas for Kooy2. I am of the opinion that a further order is not justified.’