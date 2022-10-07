Woolworths worker Kenny goes TikTok viral after quitting his job with two-word resignation letter

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Woolworths worker has left thousands in stitches over his alleged two-word resignation letter, which he now admits was an over-the-top social media joke.

Kenny, from Adelaide, decided to quit his job at the supermarket and joked that he would give his boss a printed letter saying ‘Bye lol’ in a TikTok clip.

While many thought the letter was genuine, Kenny told Daily Mail Australia that the letter he shared was a joke, even though he had indeed quit his casual role after 4.5 years.

In reality, he kept things professional and submitted a formal resignation letter to his employer and will be done in a few weeks.

Scroll down for video

Former Woolworths employee Kenny from Adelaide has gone viral for sharing his two-word resignation letter

He recently decided to quit his job at the supermarket and joked that he would give his boss a printed letter saying just ‘Bye lol’ in a viral TikTok clip

Kenny said he knew it was time to move on when a customer walked right past him and failed to say “excuse me” before brushing right past.

The hilarious resignation video has been viewed more than 1.7 million times, with many sharing their stories in the comments.

“I resigned last week via email, it was great,” wrote one viewer.

“I was still finding words for my resignation but I think this will make it short and sweet,” laughed another.

‘I want to quit too…but my boss is making it difficult… [self-employed],’ joked a third.

But others were not so convinced that the letter was a good idea.

“Never burn bridges because you never know if you’ll need them again,” said one user.

“Look, if you’ve been treated badly then it’s understandable to leave without notice, but if you just quit for no good reason, that’s a bit mean of you,” commented another.

‘The answer when you ask for a reference: No lol,’ said another.