Woolworths worker Kenny goes TikTok viral after quitting his job with two-word resignation letter

A Woolworths worker has left thousands in stitches over his alleged two-word resignation letter, which he now admits was an over-the-top social media joke.
Kenny, from Adelaide, decided to quit his job at the supermarket and joked that he would give his boss a printed letter saying ‘Bye lol’ in a TikTok clip.
While many thought the letter was genuine, Kenny told Daily Mail Australia that the letter he shared was a joke, even though he had indeed quit his casual role after 4.5 years.
In reality, he kept things professional and submitted a formal resignation letter to his employer and will be done in a few weeks.
Kenny said he knew it was time to move on when a customer walked right past him and failed to say “excuse me” before brushing right past.
The hilarious resignation video has been viewed more than 1.7 million times, with many sharing their stories in the comments.
“I resigned last week via email, it was great,” wrote one viewer.
“I was still finding words for my resignation but I think this will make it short and sweet,” laughed another.
‘I want to quit too…but my boss is making it difficult… [self-employed],’ joked a third.
But others were not so convinced that the letter was a good idea.
“Never burn bridges because you never know if you’ll need them again,” said one user.
“Look, if you’ve been treated badly then it’s understandable to leave without notice, but if you just quit for no good reason, that’s a bit mean of you,” commented another.
‘The answer when you ask for a reference: No lol,’ said another.
How to resign the right way
Should I resign personally?
First things first: You should tell your manager in person. If that is not possible because you are based in different places, you can opt for a phone call. It is best to avoid email at all costs.
What should I say to my manager?
Arrange a meeting with your manager, but be ready to tell them why you are quitting on the spot. There’s a good chance they already suspect what you’re up to.
It is best to keep your conversation factual and avoid airing grievances in your meeting and instead take the opportunity to briefly acknowledge what you have gained from the role
What should I write in my resignation letter?
A termination letter acts as a legal document that states the date you want your notice period to begin.
A simple letter of termination must contain information about the person to whom it is addressed, the notice of termination, when this will take effect and your signature. You might want to add an extra sentence or two thanking your boss for the opportunities you’ve been given.
Keep it as light and as positive as possible.
Source: Seek.com.au