Woolworths’ tissue buying limit called ‘discrimination’ by chronic hay fever sufferer

A frustrated Woolworths customer accused the supermarket giant of ‘discrimination’ for being unable to buy more than two boxes of tissues.

Narelle Hainsworth wrote to Woolworths Facebook page on Wednesday to complain about the limits on fabric purchases after an extra box was refused in-store.

‘What does it matter? Can’t you buy more than two tissues?’ she wrote.

An upset customer accused Woolworths of ‘discrimination’ after she was unable to buy multiple packs of tissues for her hay fever amid inventory shortages

“I wanted to buy two boxes and a pack of eight purses – not too much to ask, right?

‘Because I have chronic hay fever, I believe this is total discrimination against people like me.

“There are no limits to the amount of toilet paper you can buy and still have on tissues? Brace yourself. Woolworths, very disappointed.’

A Woolworths spokesperson was quick to respond to the complaint, writing: ‘You may have noticed that we have a limit of two pieces per customer on tissues.

The shopper said she had to buy two boxes of tissues and a pack of travel wipes because of her hay fever (stock image)

“This is due to the increased demand for this product due to the recent cold spell and the early start of the flu season.

“We have set a product limit so that customers have fair access to the product and the offer is partially affected. We encourage customers to just continue shopping.”

Ms Hainsworth fired back at Woolworths’ response, saying she “needed” the tissues.

‘Two boxes of tissues and bags, I wouldn’t think it excessive and ‘steal’ the opportunity to buy tissues from anyone. It’s clear you don’t have a problem with hay fever and you don’t quite understand the struggles hay fever sufferers have,” she said.

Woolworths introduced tissue purchase limits after an early start to flu season saw stocks dwindle

“I only went through one box today.”

Woolworths and Coles cut tissue purchase limits in July after a huge wave of flu and Covid cases, forcing customers to stock up on their essential health costs.

Photos of empty tissue shelves show that the much sought-after product is still out of stock two months later.

Fortunately, commentators below the complaint were able to offer suggestions on how Ms Hainsworth might deal with the limits.

‘Go to your $2 stores, Asian or Lebanese grocers. They all sell tissues, cheaper and with no limit. I buy mine for 85 cents for 180 tissues a box,” one wrote.

‘Use toilet paper. Problem solved,’ said another.

“Just walk out of the store, put the other tissues in your car, come back and buy your next lot of tissues. Problem solved,” wrote another.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Ms Hainsworth for comment.