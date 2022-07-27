Woolworths shoppers’ act with the supermarket’s ‘free fruit for kids’ sparks outrage online

Woolworths customers have caused a stir online after claiming to treat themselves to the store’s ‘Free Fruit For Kids’ boxes.

In videos posted on TikTok, the adult shoppers gleefully grabbed the free bananas, apples and tangerines and walked around the store while the free offering is only for kids.

Both customers claim to eat the free fruit as they walk through the store and then leave without buying anything.

Two adult Woolworths shoppers claim to eat the children’s free fruit, then walk through the store and leave without buying anything. ‘Walworths walking into Wolworths for the free fruit, pretending to shop while eating it and then leaving without buying anything,’ wrote one man, recording himself eating the fruit

In another video, a woman showed herself in images posted online eating a banana at her local Woolworths store.

“Woolies employees watch me enter, grab the free fruit for kids, walk around and then leave without buying anything,” she wrote in the video.

Both videos seemed to infuriate other TikTok users who criticized the shoppers.

“Those are for kids,” someone wrote in the comments.

Another added: ‘That’s how good things always come to an end, the idea is that children eat fruit and not take advantage of the system for a cheap bet’.

“Tell me you’re poor without telling me you’re poor,” wrote a third.

Others viewed the act as “selfish” of an adult, as the fruit baskets are intended to help parents with hungry children.

‘Quite selfish act, you’re an adult, make your own money, buy your own fruit. They are [bananas are] literally $3 a kg,” another wrote.

Woolworths ‘Free Fruit For Kids’ program started in 2015 and 100 million free pieces of fruit were distributed by April 2021.

Paul Turner, Woolworths’ former general manager of fruit and vegetables, said: ‘At Woolworths, we want to help children get their recommended daily amount of fruit.

“It is one of our largest community initiatives to provide Australian children with over 100 million pieces of free fruit. Not only does it make fresh fruit easily accessible to children across Australia, but it also contributes to a healthier future for our country.”

100 percent of the fruit given away comes from local suppliers, such as Mackay Bananas in Queensland and Montague Apples in Victoria.