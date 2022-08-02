Woolworths reveals major changes to trading hours at stores across Australia

Woolworths has announced major changes to opening and closing times for all stores, along with changes to its meat, deli and seafood departments.

The supermarket chain has standardized its opening hours across the country, meaning some stores open an hour later or close an hour earlier.

Woolworths has also shortened the opening hours of its meat, deli and seafood departments due to a ‘shift in customer shopping behaviour’.

Woolworths has standardized trading hours for all its stores (stock image)

A spokesperson confirmed the news of the changed trading hours to Daily Mail Australia.

“We have moved to standardize our general opening hours so that we can provide a consistent customer experience across our store network,” the spokesperson said.

Selected stores across the country will open an hour later or close an hour earlier to align with other stores and better match customer shopping pattern.

The other major change announced by the supermarket giant was that the deli would trade from 7am to 8pm and meat and seafood would be traded from 9:30am to 7pm on weekdays and 9am to 7pm on weekends.

‘We have adjusted the opening hours of our fresh service counters nationwide due to a shift in the shopping behavior of customers. This also applies to our meat, seafood and deli counters.’

The spokesperson added that customers can “still buy similar products, such as chicken breast and salmon, within our packaged Fresh Convenience range in the store’.

Due to the high demand from customers, a select number of stores will be open longer at the fresh service counters.

The supermarket giant has reduced the opening hours of its meat, deli and seafood departments (stock image)

Woolworths initially tested the opening hours changes in May with a select number of stores in NSW before rolling out the changes nationwide.

The supermarket giant will monitor the feedback from customers and employees in the coming months.

Woolworths has recommended customers to check the opening and closing times of their local store here.