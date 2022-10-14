Woolworths owned MyDeal hacked with 2.2 million users personal information accessed

<!–

Data from almost 2.2 million Australians has been exposed in a new breach after Woolworths-owned MyDeal identified a “compromised user credentials” was used to access its systems.

The leak comes just weeks after Optus suffered a breach that compromised the data of up to 10 million customers, triggering a review of the country’s consumer protection rules.

Data leaked from MyDeal’s system included names, email addresses, phone numbers, delivery addresses and some customers’ dates of birth.

Woolworths said in a statement on Friday that MyDeal is contacting all affected customers via email.

“MyDeal customers not contacted by MyDeal did not have their information accessed in connection with the breach,” the statement read.

“Woolworths Group and MyDeal have also commenced cooperation with relevant regulatory authorities and government agencies.”

MyDeal said they do not store payment, driver’s license or passport information, and no customer account passwords or payment information were compromised in this breach.

MyDeal clarified that its website and application were not affected and no other Woolworths group platforms were compromised.

MyDeal CEO Sean Senvirtne said: “We apologize for the significant concern this will cause our affected customers.”

“We have acted quickly to identify and mitigate unauthorized access and have increased monitoring of networks,” he said.

“We will continue to work with relevant authorities as we investigate the incident and we will keep our customers fully informed of any further updates that affect them.”

Woolworths Group Chief Security Officer, Pieter van der Merwe said Woolworths Group’s cyber security and privacy teams are working with MyDeal.

Woolworths announced in May that it would acquire MyDeal – an online retail company.

At the time of the acquisition, Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci said: “The addition of MyDeal to the Woolworths Group represents a further step towards delivering a more holistic customer experience in food and daily needs and significantly expands our marketplace capabilities, particularly in general merchandise. “

