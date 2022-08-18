WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Woolworths Metro IT system crashes across Australia, chaos in supermarkets

Australia
By Jacky

Woolworths Metro IT system crashes, hitting thousands of Australians during evening rush hour: ‘You can’t buy anything!’

  • Woolworths customers hit by IT problems at chain’s Metro stores
  • Some frustrated customers couldn’t buy their evening groceries
  • IT chaos hit shops on Thursday afternoon as people went to the supermarket

By Peter Vincent for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 08:28, 18 August 2022 | Updated: 08:40, 18 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An IT problem at Australia’s largest supermarket chain has thrown frustrated shoppers into chaos after work.

Cashiers were unable to process customers’ groceries at several Woolworths’ Metro stores on Thursday afternoon and in some cases, stores had to close.

Some of the supermarket giant’s POS systems are not working properly and many shoppers have not been able to complete their purchases.

An IT outage at Australia's largest supermarket chain has thrown frustrated shoppers into chaos after work

An IT outage at Australia’s largest supermarket chain has thrown frustrated shoppers into chaos after work

1660808482 156 Woolworths Metro IT system crashes across Australia chaos in supermarkets

1660808482 156 Woolworths Metro IT system crashes across Australia chaos in supermarkets

It was reported on social media that customers at the chain’s Pyrmont store were unable to purchase anything and had to be closed to the public.

Reports of IT problems at customers started after 4pm on social media.

‘Wow. Woolworths IT just crashed: all of Australia. You can’t buy anything,” one man wrote on Twitter at 4:18 p.m.

Daily Mail Australia approached Woolworths for comment.

More to come

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Massive police operation underway in…

Jacky

Breakthrough in cold case killing of…

Jacky

Human remains found in suitcase bought…

Jacky
1 of 3,779

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More