Woolworths Metro IT system crashes across Australia, chaos in supermarkets

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An IT problem at Australia’s largest supermarket chain has thrown frustrated shoppers into chaos after work.

Cashiers were unable to process customers’ groceries at several Woolworths’ Metro stores on Thursday afternoon and in some cases, stores had to close.

Some of the supermarket giant’s POS systems are not working properly and many shoppers have not been able to complete their purchases.

An IT outage at Australia’s largest supermarket chain has thrown frustrated shoppers into chaos after work

It was reported on social media that customers at the chain’s Pyrmont store were unable to purchase anything and had to be closed to the public.

Reports of IT problems at customers started after 4pm on social media.

‘Wow. Woolworths IT just crashed: all of Australia. You can’t buy anything,” one man wrote on Twitter at 4:18 p.m.

Daily Mail Australia approached Woolworths for comment.

More to come