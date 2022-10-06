Woolworths, Kmart and Coles slammed by furious shopper over self-checkout technology

A furious shopper has exploded at supermarket staff for trying to check her receipt on the way out after forcing her to use a self-checkout machine.

That shopper wrote an open letter on the popular Facebook group ‘Meanwhile in Australia’ to complain that she and several customers were forced to stop at a supermarket exit to have their receipts inspected.

She said a female worker stopped each customer who had used a self-checkout machine and made them line up to have their receipts looked at.

The furious shopper jumped the queue and left before venting her anger on social media.

Customers from across Australia rallied in support of the woman, with several sharing stories of their own struggles with self-checkout and questioning why more and more big box stores expect customers to pack themselves.

Meanwhile, footage from a Kmart Thursday showed a worker forcing several customers to stop on the way out while he checked their receipts.

Pictured: A worker checks customer receipts at a Kmart store. A shopper took to the popular Facebook group ‘Meanwhile in Australia’ to reveal how she and several customers were forced to stop at a supermarket exit to check their receipts

She said a female worker stopped each customer who had used a self-checkout machine and looked through their receipt

In their viral spat, the angry shopper questioned the lack of human cashiers in stores across Australia.

‘Dear Kmart, Coles, Woolworths etc etc and all other stores that have self check out. You are almost exclusively self-checkout now.

“You can either trust me to do self-checkout, or you can put your cashiers back to the way it used to be.

‘I’m not interested in proving that I did your work for you. If you want me to be a cashier without training, that’s your problem, not mine.

‘Stop auditing me for a position you refuse to hire anymore.’

A Kmart spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia: ‘At Kmart, we strive to deliver an enjoyable and convenient shopping experience for all our customers, whether they choose to shop with us in store or online.

“Since the end of 2015, we started introducing self-service registers to our stores as part of our commitment to customers in giving them access to a more efficient service, especially during peak periods.

“The conversion of our staffed registers to self-service will help facilitate the speed of transactions, but we will always have a Kmart team member available to help customers complete transactions if they wish.

‘Like many retailers, it is also a condition of entry in all our stores that customers, if asked, present any bag and receipt for inspection before leaving the store.

‘We look forward to continuing to serve all our customers in the many different ways they like to shop.’

However, Aussies expressed their support for the angry shopper online.

One wrote: ‘I hate them and refused to use them for the longest time but it’s gotten to the point where sometimes there’s no manned box open for you to use them. Then there are the bugs waiting for someone to fix it.

A Kmart employee gestures to a shopper after preventing her from leaving the store to look at her receipt

Several Kmart shoppers who had been using the self-checkout service were stopped before they could leave

‘Bring back manned boxes. Or at least more open to those who can’t or don’t want to use them. Keep people working and help those who cannot physically use or perhaps know how to use the stupid things.’

Another said: ‘Self service stresses me out. Half the time I place the item in the bag area and it doesn’t calculate.

‘The other annoyance is no space to pack your trolley. And I feel rushed because it’s always a big line-up. I will stick to having a human being to serve me thanks.’

A third said: ‘I only use self-checkout when no other registers are open. I hate them with a passion – every time I use one, something always goes wrong with the machine and has to be unlocked by a member of staff.’

While a fourth added: ‘Yes! Give me a discount to check out my own items/groceries.

‘I don’t work for these companies, so I shouldn’t have to work to buy goods.’

A Woolworths spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia: ‘We are focused on giving our customers more ways to shop with us, given their ever-changing needs.

‘During the COVID-19 pandemic, many customers chose safer and more convenient ways to complete their store, which include self-service checkouts.

‘However, if customers prefer to be served by a team member, this option is always available via our service desk or other manned checkouts.

‘We’ve seen a big uptick in customers using Direct to Boot and home delivery, while others decided to streamline their in-store experience through the use of Scan&Go and self-service.’

A source insisted that Coles does not have a policy of checking a customer’s reception when they leave the self-checkout area.

Furious online shoppers claimed they are being forced to use self-checkouts before being stopped and having their receipts scanned

Checking receipts is not the only method supermarkets use to monitor self-checkout customers.

Last month, Woolies threatened shoppers to boycott the supermarket after it introduced camera technology at self-checkouts.

Woolworths said the devices ‘record you and the transaction, recording when items are not scanned correctly’.

It is trialling new camera technology in some stores to ‘help reduce misscans and improve speed for customers through checkout’.

The technology uses overhead cameras and artificial intelligence to detect when items are not scanned correctly.

“In the event of a misscan, a short video highlights the affected product and customers then have the option to scan again,” a Woolworths spokesman said.

Woolworths rolls out surveillance cameras at self-service and operator-assisted checkouts to reduce incidents of fraudulent swiping

On social media, Australians reacted to signs in stores warning customers they could be filmed with a mixture of anger and concern

However, some customers say the new technology makes them feel like thieves.

Coles has also introduced surveillance cameras and high-tech scanning systems that can record product details down to what type of apple a shopper weighs.

The supermarket loses an estimated $891 million a year to theft, and Woolworths loses up to $1 billion a year, the Global Retail Theft Barometer previously reported.

In August, it was also revealed that cost of living pressures are causing Australians to shoplift at supermarket self-service checkouts.

The survey found that 3.8 million people, or one in five Australians, admitted to having stolen items.

That figure included nine percent of shoppers who stole from self-service checkouts and 10 percent who lied about what they had scanned.