Woolworths is selling meerkat statues again: The best deals at the supermarket in August

A selection of Woolworths meerkat garden ornaments have returned to store shelves – and they are one of the best-selling purchases the supermarket has ever had.

The retail giant is again selling the range of statues for $8, each with different characters to choose from – including a tiger, panda and ‘wise’ meerkat.

Last year, Woolworths revealed that as many as 60,000 meerkats had been sold in less than a month.

Mother-of-two Foodie Mumma Ren shared the news on Facebook and others rushed to the grocery store

'The meerkats are BACK at Woolworths. I'm sure more designs will be released," she wrote online, posting images of the new statues

Mother of two Foodie Mumma Ren shared the news on Facebook and others rushed to the grocery store.

'The meerkats are BACK at Woolworths. I'm sure more designs will be released," she wrote online, posting images of the new images.

‘I want them for the house!’ one person wrote, another added: ‘So cute’.

In the comments, one fan admitted that she has bought 157 meerkats so far and is eager to expand the collection.

Based on the popularity of the meerkat decorations in the past, the products are expected to fly off the shelves and stock quantities are limited.

Customers can’t get enough of the cult purchase as they are considered “cute” and “cute”.

Last year included Olympians, fairies, brides and grooms, as well as solar-lit meerkats for $20 and $5 DIY meerkat painting kits

Other previous characters have been meerkat princess, firefighter, bride, soldier, witch and hero as the meerkats are designed with outfits

Last year featured Olympians, fairies, brides and grooms and solar-lit meerkats for $20 and $5 DIY meerkat painting kits.

The store had doubled its order in 2020, but still managed to sell the equivalent of 2019’s inventory in the first week as shoppers picked up meerkats in record numbers.

Woolworths general manager James Hepworth said the supermarket was “excited” about the resupply after the statues enjoyed such huge popularity last time.

“Customers exceeded our expectations for demand last year with these meerkats, and this year they will find a range of new and quirky designs and personalities as a way to get families out of the house and into the yard,” he said.

Demand for garden and DIY products has skyrocketed since the pandemic began in early 2020 as people spend more and more time at home.

Woolworths CEO previously revealed that as many as 60,000 meerkats had been sold in less than a month

The quirky garden ornaments attracted a cult following after launching in 2020

Several satisfied customers shared images of the meerkats on Facebook after purchasing the product from the store.

“How cute are these meerkat statues currently in Woolworths, many different ones,” said one woman.

‘They are so cute!’ said another, and a third added, “I have to go get some!”