Woolworths, Coles, Kmart, Aldi trading hours for Queen’s National Day of Mourning – and what’s open

Australians have been given a public holiday on Thursday for a national day of mourning for the Queen – but what will be open?

Supermarkets such as Coles, Woolworths and Aldi, plus pubs, restaurants and hangouts will be allowed to operate normally across the country.

Schools will be closed, as will banks and financial services – with differences between states.

Below, Daily Mail Australia presents a comprehensive guide to what is open and what is closed on Thursdays.

Woolworths

All Woolworths supermarkets across Australia will be open on Thursday, with the exception of Esperance and Katanning in Western Australia.

In NSW and ACT, the shops are usually open from 7am to 9pm.

In Victoria, Woolworths is usually open from 7am to 10pm and in Queensland from 9am to 6pm.

Opening hours for WA are 11am-5pm and for South Australia, supermarkets are open 12pm-9pm.

In the Northern Territory, shoppers can visit Woolworths from 8am to 8pm, with opening hours in Tasmania from 7am to 10pm.

kmart

All of the popular retail chain’s stores will be open in NSW, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the ACT, with times varying for each location.

Kmart stores across Queensland will be open except in Chinchilla and Goondiwindi. Hours of operation range from 9am to 4pm, 9am to 5pm, and 9am to 6pm, depending on the store.

Customers are urged to check the timing of their local Kmart.

Kmart stores also welcome customers in Victoria and South Australia with most stores in SA opening at 12 noon.

All stores also operate on Thursdays in WA, except Esperance.

aldic

Aldi stores will open across Australia on Thursday. (There are no Aldi supermarkets in the Northern Territory.)

All stores close at 8pm, customers are requested to check the opening times of their local Aldi retailers.

Coles

Coles supermarkets have normal bank holiday business hours in Victoria, NSW, the ACT, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

In Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia, supermarket opening hours will be determined by state government guidelines, a Coles spokesperson said.

Customers have been urged to check opening times at their local Coles supermarkets.

hospitals

In New South Wales, elective surgery is expected on Thursday unless patients are told otherwise.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said NSW Health has been instructed to “encourage all local health districts to retain as much of their scheduled elective surgeries on September 22, subject to staff availability.”

In South Australia, the government works through arrangements with hospitals to keep elective surgeries going.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes will be open in most states as the day will not be a ‘restricted trading day’

The public has been told not to reach the hospitals until after the discussions have ended. However, GPs have already been given the choice to remain open or not.

WA’s health department has announced that a number of elective surgeries and outpatient appointments at WA’s public hospitals will have to be rescheduled due to the holiday.

In Queensland, the health department issued a statement: “Queensland public hospitals will continue to perform elective surgeries as much as possible on the public holiday of September 22, subject to staff availability.”

Most GPs in the Sunshine State are also expected to be closed on Thursday.

After announcing the holiday, Prime Minister Albanian said he expected hospitals to remain unaffected and elective surgeries to go ahead as planned.

schools

In New South Wales, schools will close for one day before reopening on Friday, prior to a two-week period.

It’s a similar story in Western Australia, where kids enjoy the one-day break before their vacation.

In South Australia, schools are also closed for a day before returning and children are also given a day off in Tasmania and Northern Territory.

Schools in the ACT are also closing.

In Victoria and Queensland, school children are not affected as the public holiday falls within their school holidays.

Schools across the country will be closed on Thursday as part of a national holiday to commemorate the Queen

Food, Retail and Pubs

Like schools, the rules for keeping the hospitality industry open vary from state to state.

In New South Wales, all shops and retailers are allowed to trade as they normally would on a public holiday.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes will be open as the day of mourning will not be a ‘restricted trading day’ like Good Friday or Anzac Day under the Retail Trading Act 2008.

The same rules apply in Victoria, as well as in Western Australia, ACT, NT, Queensland and Tasmania. However, in Western Australia, general stores can trade between 11am and 5pm.

Companies that want to stay open will have to pay fines to their employees.

In South Australia, opening hours are similar to public holidays such as Anzac Day. This means that stores are only allowed to trade between 12 noon and 9 pm. Public fines will be paid to employees on that date.

Banks

Banks and financial institutions will be closed throughout New South Wales.

They will also be closed in South Australia.

Other states have not disclosed whether banks will be closed, but they are expected to be subject to normal holiday rules.

Sport

Currently, all sporting events are proceeding as scheduled, including the AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 24.

The Victorian holiday on Friday, September 23 before the grand finale means state residents have a four-day weekend with two public holidays in a row.