Woolworths booster: Customer shares how she scored a shopping haul for FREE

A Woolworths customer has revealed how she managed to score a haul of household products for free.

Sharing photos to a popular Facebook group, Linda said she only buys half-price products and makes use of the ‘booster’ feature on the Woolworths Rewards app.

‘Everything FREE! So I only buy items at half price and always boost my purchases when they come up on my app,’ she wrote.

‘In one month I got $50 in rewards and found the best value to get all the half price items I wanted. So these were all half price and ended up being free.’

Woolworths ‘boosters’ allow customers to collect more reward points for every dollar spent in store.

By shopping for discounts and ‘boosting’ products to receive more points using the app, Linda managed to score further cuts and essentially got all the products ‘for free’.

The tips come at the perfect time as inflation and rising costs of living continue to grip Australia.

On this occasion, the bargain hunter got his hands on a variety of bathroom products – including toilet cleaner, toothpaste, razor blades, washing-up liquid and hand soap.

The social media post was liked by close to 900 people and many thought the shopping habits were brilliant.

‘Very savvy shopping, well done’, wrote one woman, another said: ‘This is what I will be doing at the end of the year at Christmas time when it is most needed.’

A third said: ‘I’m going to start shopping smarter too, thanks for the tips.’

And Linda is not the only one who knows about the practical tip.

‘Woolies have really upped their game with their rewards. I love the boosters and I just boost everything to make sure I don’t miss anything,” wrote one person.

“I also got $205 off a store, picked the items I needed on special and used the 10 percent extra rewards,” said another.

It follows a Coles customer changing his shopping routine to take advantage of discounts at his supermarket after claiming to have bought $205.50 worth of groceries for just $3.60.

Anne from Queensland visited her local supermarket at 8pm on Wednesday and shared a photo online of the ‘bargain bonanza’ food, which included 10c wraps, chopped fruit and milk.

‘Best move in ages,’ she captioned the post on the social media site.

The following day, after visiting Coles again, Anne announced that she is permanently changing her shopping schedule to 6pm. 20.00 to score further touchdowns.

On Thursday, Anne came across “another crazy markdown bonanza” with nothing over 10c apart from a 10kg bag of rice and bread at just 50c each.

She shared photos of the purchases, including pairs of socks and pet food for just 10c each.

The social media post created a buzz online among customers who were also eager to try shopping at a later date to get the best discounts.

’10c for the socks! It is brittle!’ one person wrote, another added: ‘You scored big.’