Woolworths Acacia Ridge: Man climbs to top of shelves in TikTok video: Brisbane

Grocery store customers were stunned when a man climbed up an aisle and refused to come down.

The incident took place at Acacia Ridge Woolworths in south Brisbane with images of the chaos circulating on TikTok.

The man is seen standing on top of shelves, splitting the fresh produce section and the cookie/cereal aisle in two while jiggling erratically.

He grabs a long object as he shuffles along the planks, then kneels as several guards keep a close eye on him.

“Wilson,” the man can be heard several times.

An employee hears the person filming orders to stop.

‘You can’t do it,’ it’s not allowed,’ the woman claims.

The disoriented and confused man remains on top of the shelf, swinging around a pillar before grabbing cardboard packaging to swing around.

Police officers can be seen trying to negotiate with the man and persuade him to come down before the video ends as the store shutters go down.

“He started tearing into the cereal boxes just as the shutters were closed,” the woman said.

A man managed to climb to the top of the shelves at a Woolworths in south Brisbane and refused to come down

Queensland Police could not comment.

“Due to the mental health aspects of this incident, it is inappropriate for us to provide further details at this time,” a spokeswoman told the Daily Mail Australia.

A Woolworths spokesperson confirmed that the company is investigating the incident.

The video was posted on Saturday and has since gone viral with nearly two million views and hundreds of comments.

Some viewers scoffed at the situation, while the staff member who demanded the person stop filming was called a “Karen.”

But not all viewers saw the funny side and expressed concern for the well-being of the man.

“We just had RU OK day, but customers still want to laugh about mental health and the filming,” one woman commented.

Another added: “This poor man needs so much help.”