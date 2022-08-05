Woody Harrelson reacts after baby lookalike goes viral

Woody Harrelson responds to a viral photo of a “cute” child who bears an uncanny resemblance to the actor.

The 61-year-old actor wrote a short original poem for his mini-me, which had clearly warmed his heart.

Harrelson first saw the child after her mother Dani Grier Mulvenna noticed the resemblance in a tweet that set social media on fire on Friday.

Beautiful poem: If Woody Harrelson ever decides to quit acting, he can always record poetry

“Ok, but what does our daughter look like as Woody,” she wrote alongside side-by-side photos of her daughter and the three-time Academy Award nominee.

Woody then shared a screenshot of the photo and wrote on Instagram: “Ode to Cora-/You’re a cute kid/Flattered to be compared/You’ve got a beautiful smile/Wish I had your hair @danigriermulvenna.”

Dani was quick to provide an ecstatic response to Harrelson’s follow-up post.

‘You made our day’ [heart emoji]Can’t wait to show her this when she’s older, you’ve got another fan for life at xxx,” she commented.

Several famous friends and fans of Harrelson showed their support for Harrelson’s work in the comment section.

Magic Mike actor Alexander Pettyfer typed several laughing emojis into his commentary while notable magazine editor Jay Fielden wrote, “Luck girl!”

Longtime famed: Harrelson first rose to prominence for his role as Woody Boyd in the much-loved television series Cheers (pictured May 2022)

Recent starring role: More recently, he starred in the movie The Man from Toronto alongside Kevin Hart and Kaley Cuoco

Harrelson first became known for his role as Woody Boyd in the beloved television series Cheers.

More recently, he co-starred with Kevin Hart and Kaley Cuoco in the film The Man from Toronto.

Fans will soon be able to see the Texas native as E. Howard Hunt, President Richard Nixon’s aide, in the upcoming series The White House Plumbers.