Woody Cook opens up on stepping out of his parents’ shadow to become a superstar DJ

Zoe Ball and Fatboy Slim’s son has revealed how his parents told him he was “living in fantasy land” when he launched his music career after becoming a lockdown raver.

Woody Cook, 21, decided to follow in his DJ father’s footsteps after playing improvised sets at his Bristol University dorm during the height of the Covid pandemic.

After partied in his teens, the youngster said his famous parents doubted he was serious about his plans.

But he said the response from his TV host mother and music legend father “spurred” him on and led him to follow their long-standing advice to learn to “stand on his own two feet.”

Woody told MailOnline: “They were hesitant about my plans. I don’t think they believed in me. I think that’s the job of good parents, unbelievable so you can prove them wrong.

“If they believed in me and I didn’t work very hard, they weren’t doing the right thing. They really stimulated me.

‘It was a good moment to be able to leave the nest and stand on your own two feet.’

Woody shared how he gave up his easygoing attitude, gave up drinking and started his own company Truth Tribe.

And it looks like his hard work is paying off after landing high profile gigs at Glastonbury, Ibiza and Brighton Pride.

He then performs in the Mucky Weekender – a two-day music and arts festival on 9 and 10 September in Winchester, Hampshire.

He said of his parents, “Just being able to say ‘I told you so’ was really good after they told me I was living in a fantasy land and I was being unrealistic.

‘I said, ‘No, but look here. I have thriving spreadsheets. I have bookings’. They said, ‘You live in a fantasy world. It’s all in your head Woody.” I said, ‘There are contracts! To be able to turn around and be able to say really smugly ‘I told you so’ – I only said it once.

“One day my father said, ‘I just said that to encourage you.'”

Woody admits he had a privileged background as the son of parents estimated to be worth £35 million.

But he shared how the couple – who split in 2016 after 18 years together – always insisted that he should go his own way in life.

He said, ‘From when I was about seven or eight years old, my father said, ‘This is my house. I deserved this house. If you want cool stuff, you have to earn it yourself.”

‘You were just born happy. You didn’t do anything to deserve this, so don’t think this is yours.

“For a long time I didn’t care that I wanted to do something and when I found this passion, I found a way to get through it. I want to support myself and I want to do my own thing.

‘I think it’s very important. When you rely on someone else, it’s like you didn’t do it for yourself.”

Of the positive influence his family has had on him, Woody said, “The best gift they have given me is the way they raised me. The lessons they taught me. Give a little love and it will all come back to you.

“Their outlook on life is the greatest gift they have given me and it is unparalleled.

‘I share many of my parents’ interests. They have their own winning formulas in their own way.

“They’ve also been surrounded by such incredible people all their lives. If you have the right people around you, you can do a lot more.

“My father is a fountain of wisdom. He has so many sayings and sayings. He has learned from so many wise people.

Woody’s hard work is paying off after landing gigs at Glastonbury, Ibiza and Brighton Pride

“When you work with all those people in the industry who have done so well, I think they all have some knowledge to share.”

Woody said he had always had a passion for music.

But it wasn’t until the Covid pandemic that he realized he wanted to focus on being a DJ.

He shared how he had “a captive audience” of students who were forced to stay in their dorm while he studied for his film and theater degree.

Woody said, ‘I wasn’t going to do this. I knew I wanted to work with people. I really couldn’t have done an office job.

‘Due to the pandemic and the lack of going out, I really became the party. I couldn’t go out and I thought I wanted to listen to good music.

“No one would go to uni, but we could all hang out in a large 400-person facility.

Next, Woody performs alongside the Dub Pistols and Dreadzone at the Mucky Weekender – a two-day music and arts festival next month in Winchester, Hampshire

“I was in a very fortunate position to be surrounded by my friends. Instead of being home alone. I had all the people my age and I could discover music.

“I was just playing music all night every night. I had a lot of alcohol in my room. I had a captive audience and I cut my teeth.

“I have been in love with music for a long time. I’ve always wanted to make music, but I didn’t know what form it would be in.

“When I did it, it was pretty tough at first. I tried and at first my friends weren’t sure, but then they said ‘Oh my gosh, you’re really up to something’, and suddenly I noticed I had an aptitude for it.

“When the world opened up again, everyone went out and I was like, ‘You don’t want to hang out in my room anymore. I still play music’.

Woody starred with his mother in Celebrity Gogglebox and also appeared in reality game show The Circle and ITV’s Cooking with the Stars.

Although he described his TV work as “an incredible experience,” he would like to be seen as a “TV personality” who gains fame through reality shows.

He said: ‘My profession is making, producing and playing music. There’s something calling me to present more, but I wish it was more in the music field.

“I’ve gone from being a pretty laid-back person to doing something for 17 days in a row with no days off — but if you’re doing what you love, it doesn’t feel like work.”

Woody says he’s excited for his Mucky Weekender performance alongside the Dub Pistols, Dreadzone, Hollie Cook, Eva Lazarus and many more.

Curator Barry Ashworth frontman Dub Pistols said; “We’re so excited about Woody, he’s a talent to look forward to, expect an energetic set from him – it’s going to be one big party.”

