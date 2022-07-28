Woody Allen and Upper East Side neighbors are blamed for lack of bike lane where cyclist, 28, died

Film director Woody Allen and his neighbors who live on Manhattan’s Upper East Side face backlash for failing to vote in favor of building a bike path in the area in 2016 after a bicyclist was fatally struck by a truck on East 85th Street on Tuesday. .

Carling Mott, 28, and a resident of 84th Street, was riding a Citi Bike toward Madison Avenue around 11 a.m. between parked cars and a semi-trailer truck that had just started moving on a green signal when she was hit.

In 2016, Allen reportedly objected to a proposal from the New York City Department of Transportation to Community Board 8 to build six bike paths across the Upper East Side that would go through East 84th and 85th Streets, as well as East 78th, 77th, 68th and 67th Streets, according to several local news outlets.

His reason for opposing the proposal was that cycle paths could not be constructed ‘in an elegant way’.

The bike paths would also have gone through Lexington, Park and Madison Avenues, where Mott was murdered, according to a New York City Department of Transportation diagram.

A semi-trailer truck driver employed by a food distribution company killed 28-year-old Upper East Side resident Carling Mott Tuesday morning while driving between parked cars and the truck for lack of a bike path on 85th Street.

Mott was riding a Citi Bike towards the corner of Madison and East 85th Street (pictured) when she was hit

Woody Allen opposed the construction of bike paths on the Upper East Side, including one allegedly built where Mott was murdered on 8th Street

Carling Mott, 28, was a Nickelodeon employee when she died from the incident earlier this week

The single lanes would also be color-coded in paint, similar to others in the city, but no barriers would have separated motorcyclists from cars.

However, residents, including Allen, expressed concern about the construction of bike lanes on 84th Street between Fifth and Madison, a block they said has been re-stripped for the M86-SBS route, according to patch.

There were also a number of people concerned about the 84th Street block between Madison and Park Avenue, which was closed to traffic for part of the day at the time.

Other complaints related to the 84th and 85th Street proposal related to slow traffic on both blocks, speeding traffic at other times on 85th Street and the presence of residential buildings, clinics and schools, according to a Community Board meeting in February 8 2016.

“Carling Mott should be alive today. Her death was preventable and is the result of delaying, shrinking and withholding vital road safety infrastructure,” Anna Melendez, a member of Manhattan street safety group Transportation Alternatives, said in a statement.

“The Adams government should invest in a network of protected bike paths across the city on the Upper East Side to protect cyclists from deadly cars and tractor trailers,” she added.

A diagram presented by the New York City Department of Transportation to Community Board 8 in 2016, showing the proposed bike path on East 85th Street where Mott was hit

The single lanes would also be color coded in paint, similar to others in the city, but no barriers would have separated cyclists from cars

The truck driver, who works for Performance Foodservice, has not been charged in the wake of Mott’s death.

It remains unclear if he is still employed, as DailyMail.com has contacted the food distribution company for comment, but has not yet received a response.

East 85th Street isn’t listed as part of the city’s truck-accessible routes, but East 86th Street is, and according to the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT), tractors with 53-foot trailers have been banned from all five boroughs.

After the fatal incident, Danny Harris, executive director of advocacy for Transportation Alternatives, said in a statement that New York City DOT officials had failed to build adequate city-protected bike paths in this neighborhood. The lack of safe cycling infrastructure on the Upper East Side is deadly.’

The nonprofit also states that 11 people have died cycling so far in 2022, according to data shared with pix 11.

Mott, who graduated from Syracuse University in 2016, was a Nickelodeon employee at the time of her death, according to LinkedIn. She was originally from Ocean City, New Jersey, her friends told Pix 11.