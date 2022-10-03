Woody Allen, 86, leaves hotel with wife Soon-Yi Previn, 51, after filming new thriller in Paris

Woody Allen left his hotel in Paris with his wife Soon-Yi Previn on Sunday.

The 86-year-old director was spotted in the French capital when shooting for his latest thriller, Wasp 22, began after confirming that he ‘not planning to retire’ upon completion.

He undressed neatly in a navy sweater with a light purple shirt and brown corduroy pants underneath.

The filmmaker completed his look with brown sneakers, a matching bucket hat and black glasses.

He held hands with his daughter Bechet, 23, who he shares with Soon-Yi, 51. She cut a chic figure in a navy blue dress while wearing a gray scarf.

Soon-Yi, the adopted daughter of Woody’s ex-girlfriend Mia Farrow, looked on-trend in a cream-colored dress, while accessorizing with a white-and-black necklace.

Mia and Woody had been together since 1979, but that changed 13 years later when Woody, then 55, and Soon-Yi, then 21, were caught having an affair.

Woody and Soon-Yi share two adopted daughters Bechet, 23, and Manzie, 22.

The New York native is in town as he begins his 50th film, which he compared to his later work Match Point.

It comes as a representative of the director released a statement Monday clarifying that Woody is not retiring.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia he was quoted as saying, “My idea is basically not to make more movies and focus on writing.”

The statement read: “Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel.

“He said he was thinking of not making movies because making movies that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms isn’t much fun for him as he’s a big fan of the cinema experience.”

It concluded: “Currently, he has no plans to retire and he is very excited to be in Paris for the shooting of his new film, which will be the 50th.”

The writer and director claimed the plot would be “thrilling, dramatic and also very sinister” and has been described as something akin to the thriller Match Point, which won the Goya award for Best European Film in 2006.

In a June live-streamed conversation on Instagram with actor Alec Baldwin – who has appeared in several of his films – the controversial writer and director alluded to his career pivot, saying “the tension is gone” due to a downturn in the theater- experience.

“A lot of the tension is gone,” the director admitted. “Now you do a movie, and you get a few weeks in a movie house, and then it goes to streaming or pay-per-view. It’s not the same. It’s not so much fun for me.’