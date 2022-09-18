Woody Allen, 86, announces plans to retire after completing his 50th feature film

Woody Allen announced Sunday that he will retire from filmmaking after completing his 50th feature film.

The 86-year-old actor, writer and director plans to retire from film production to focus on writing, according to the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

The director, who has denied sexual abuse allegations leveled against him by his daughter Dylan Farrow, is currently at work on his 50th and final film, titled Wasp 22.

The film, which he compared to his late-career work Match Point, is shot entirely in French.

The End: Woody Allen announced Sunday that he will retire from filmmaking after completing his 50th feature film; seen in 2019 in San Sebastian, Spain

Allen told the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia that he would spend his twilight years writing.

His swan song will be a film set in Paris and shot entirely in French. Production will begin in a few weeks.

The writer and director claimed the plot would be ‘exciting, dramatic and also very creepy’ and described as something similar to the thriller Match Point, which won the Goya Award for Best European Film in 2006.

The Blue Jasmine director has chosen to work in Europe in recent years amid declining support in the US amid allegations of abuse in the #MeToo era.