Woodstock Center for Photography Receives $1.5 Million Grant

KINGSTON, NY (NEWS10) — The Center for Photography of Woodstock (CPW) will receive a $1.5 million Restore NY grant that will allow it to begin the rehabilitation of its future home. Its new hub, according to a press release, will be the historic Van Slyke & Horton cigar factory.

CPW is an artist-oriented and community organization dedicated to illuminating contemporary culture and society through photography, a spokesperson for the center said in a written statement. In late 2021, after 45 years at Woodstock, the nonprofit organization moved into a small gallery in Kingston.

In its largest city, CPW has begun expanding its exhibits, programming, workshops, and digital lab services. But this new vision involves occupying more space, hence his commitment to the purchase of the tobacco shop.

The History of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center



Built in 1907, the red brick, four-story Van Slyke & Horton Building is a 40,000-square-foot industrial space in Kingston’s Midtown Arts District. It has open floor plans, 12 foot ceilings, and windows on all four sides, with unobstructed views of the Catskills.

At its Kingston headquarters, CPW aims to build a new model for organizing photography and visual arts that is an anti-museum, anti-gentrification space. CPW will do this by meeting the needs of emerging artistic voices and achieving social change through innovative public events, engaging online media, thought-provoking courses and workshops, and provocative exhibitions and publications, according to the statement.

Saratoga Arts Seeks Public Art Submissions by 2023



Once renovated, the space at 25 Dederick Street will be used for exhibition galleries, a digital media lab, classrooms, community meeting rooms, staff offices, a movie screening room and a state-of-the-art collection storage vault. generation.

“The intended uses will create a major cultural center in an economically distressed area that will be targeted for revitalization in the City’s Arts and Culture Master Plan,” said Anna Van Lenten, a spokeswoman for the center. “The building is located near Kingston City Hall and Kingston High School, and one block from the Empire State Trail and the newly redesigned Broadway-Grand Street intersection, a key part of recent improvements to the City of Kingston’s commercial corridor. “.