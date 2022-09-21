Woodpeckers drumming on trees use the same part of the brain as songbirds learning a tune

Woodpeckers drumming their beaks into trees use the same part of the brain as songbirds learning to sing a tune, a new study has found.

The bird’s forebrain contains specialized chopping areas similar to those associated with birdsong and human language systems.

These have previously only been found in bird species that learn and produce vocalizations, which the woodpecker does not.

However, researchers at Brown University in the US found that the same regions are activated by the bird’s characteristic wooden drum.

The finding suggests that its ability to peck rhythmically has evolved in the same way as vocal learning in animals and language in humans.

The downy woodpecker’s forebrain contains specialized chopping areas similar to those associated with birdsong and human language systems (stock image)

Brain diagrams showing drum control nuclei and their connections in woodpeckers compared with similar nuclei and connections in vocal learning birds. A: Song learning nuclei are RA, HVC, LMAN and area X. B: Drumming controlling nuclei are arcopallium (dA), anterior nidopallium (dAN) and dorsal lateral nidopallium (DLN). C: No nuclei are present for song learning and woodpecker drumming in the brain of vocal non-learning bird species

HOW WAS THE SURVEY CONDUCTED? Scientists knew that certain birds learn to voice by imitating older birds, while some are born with the ability. To check for differences in brain activity between learners and non-learners, they visualized the brains of species in the latter group, including the downy woodpecker. To their surprise, the woodpecker showed activity in areas of the brain that song-learning birds use. After playing woodpeckers some drum sounds, the researchers found that it activated these brain areas. This suggests that the birds could learn the drumming patterns of their pecking rather than vocalizations. The brain areas they use while pecking may also have evolved similarly to those used for vocal learning by other species.

Lead author Professor Matthew Fuxjager said: ‘Woodpeckers have a set of specialized brain areas that control their ability to drum or rapidly hammer their beaks on trees and gutters during fights with other birds.

‘Furthermore, these brain regions are remarkably similar to the parts of the songbird brain that help these animals learn to sing.’

Woodpeckers drill holes in the bark of trees to carve out cavities for nests and catch food with their long tongues.

They perch vertically on the trees and repeatedly strike their beaks into the trunks as if drumming or drilling.

The birds also use the noise to defend their territories and scare off potential intruders, similar to birdsong.

Both drumming and birdsong production also require fast and complex motor movements, and must be able to be adapted when birds compete with each other.

These factors suggest that they may have neurological similarities, and songbirds are known to express a marker gene called parvalbumin (PV), which controls vocalization learning.

PV is also associated with language learning in humans, which is similar to birdsong in that it is learned while young and requires complex muscle coordination.

However, the gene has never been found in the forebrain of birds that do not learn their vocalizations.

Microscope images of PV-rich forebrain nuclei in a song-learning hummingbird (green box) and woodpecker (red box). White dashed areas indicate boundaries of song control areas. Blue dashed areas indicate specialized PV regions. Scale bar = 2 mm

Some birds, like hawks, are born with the innate ability to vocalize, while others, like songbirds and parrots, must listen to and imitate older birds to learn to do so.

For this study, published yesterday in PLOS Biologyscientists checked to see if the brains of birds that don’t learn their calls look different from those that do.

Previous research has suggested that PV activity increases in birds that learn their vocalizations, so they wanted to confirm that this was not the case in certain non-learning species.

This included flamingos, ducks, hawks, penguins and the downy woodpecker, but to their surprise they found that the latter had specialized areas of the brain that produce PV.

These areas are similar in number and location to several of the forebrain regions that control song learning and production in songbirds.

Woodpecker drumming, like birdsong, could be a learned behavior and has evolved in the same way as vocal learning in animals and language in humans (stock image)

To test how the downy woodpecker used that part of its brain, the researchers played drum sounds through speakers near their nesting burrows in the wild.

They then examined the forebrain of the woodpeckers that drummed in response to the sound and found that it triggered activity in the PV brain regions.

This suggests that drumming, like birdsong, could be a learned behavior and has evolved in the same way as vocal learning in animals and language in humans.

These findings increase the understanding of how brain systems evolve to perform new but similar functions.