Woodchipper murder case: Brisbane court played covert listening devices planted by police

Moments after speaking to police, Peter Koenig flinched at questions about the chipper death of Bruce Saunders, a court has heard.

‘I’m not fucking happy for anyone. Someone is a liar,’ Koenig allegedly wrote to Sharon Graham.

Gregory Lee Roser, 63, is charged with murder after Mr Saunders died while working on a property north of Brisbane in November 2017.

Sharon Graham can be heard discussing a text Koenig sent her with Gregory Lee Roser, who had previously spoken to police

The Crown alleges Sharon Graham (pictured) asked her lovers Roser and Koenig to kill her ex-partner Mr Saunders and make it look like an accident in an attempt to claim his $750,000 life insurance

Footage has been shown to a jury in the Brisbane Supreme Court of Mr Saunders’ leg protruding from the chipper on the Goomboorian property near Gympie after clearing trees with Roser and Koenig.

The moment Graham received the text from Koenig after he spoke with police in February 2018 was captured among hours of police audio played in court Wednesday.

Koenig sent the message from Gympie police station before the hour’s drive to Nambour to meet Roser and Graham, the court heard.

Peter Koenig (pictured) sent the text from Gympie police station before the hour’s drive to Nambour to meet Roser and Graham, the court heard

While Koenig was behind the wheel, Graham can be heard discussing his text with Roser, who had previously spoken to police.

“He’s completely shaken,” Graham said in the police audio recording from listening devices at her Nambour residence.

‘They (the police) have made him angry.

“They’ve been trying to get him to spit out some truth … they’ve been stirring him up – I’ll bet you’ve got some damn money.”

She then wonders if the police have ‘twisted’ Roser’s words about Mr Saunders’ death in an attempt to frame Koenig.

“You could have had a slip on something that may not have meant anything to you, but they used it,” she told Roser.

‘They know they can’t break you, but they know they can break Peter … because he’s the quiet one.’

Roser assures Graham (pictured together) in the audio taped that he did not ‘dobb’ in Koenig during his police questioning

Roser assures Graham that he did not ‘dope’ Koenig during his police questioning.

‘They are trying to turn Peter and I against each other. I never said anything wrong,” he said.

Graham claims their phones are tapped before telling Roser to speak to Koenig in a car outside when he arrives at the Nambour residence and write down what he said to police ‘word for word’.

Graham later tells Roser: ‘Thank God you’ve got a lawyer, that’s all I can say.’

Audio of Roser discussing his police interview with Graham in January 2018, just hours after speaking with officers, was previously played for the jury.

Roser told police Mr Saunders’ death was a terrible accident and he tried to save him, claiming his friend had been reckless around the machine but failed to heed warnings.

Graham (pictured, next to his ex-partner Bruce Saunders, who was allegedly murdered at a Brisbane property in 2017) has pleaded not guilty to murder

“I didn’t panic,” Roser told Graham.

‘How dare they insinuate that I killed the guy, it’s terrible. It made me feel really bad’.

Roser’s attorney has already told the jury that everything his client told police were lies.

Lars Falcongreen said Roser did not dispute that Mr Saunders was murdered or that his client ‘shamelessly’ helped dispose of the body.

But Mr Falcongreen said it was Koenig who was procured by Graham and was responsible for the murder.

Koenig pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder this year.

Roser and Graham have pleaded not guilty to murder.

Graham successfully filed for a separate lawsuit.

Roser’s trial before Judge Martin Burns continues.