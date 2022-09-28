Woodchipper murder Brisbane: Peter Koenig tells court he made sure Bruce Saunders legs sticking out

While feeding Bruce Saunders into a chipper, Peter Koenig ensured his friend’s legs were exposed to make it look like an accident, a court has heard.

Gregory Lee Roser, 63, is charged with murder after Saunders, 54, died while working on a property north of Brisbane in November 2017.

Sharon Graham, 61, asked Roser and Koenig to kill Mr Saunders and make it look like an accident in an attempt to claim her ex-partner’s $750,000 life insurance policy, the Crown alleges.

Police footage has been shown to the jury by Mr. Saunders’ leg sticking out of a chipper on the Goomboorian property near Gympie after clearing trees with Roser and Koenig.

Roser killed Mr Saunders by repeatedly hitting him with a metal bar before carrying the body to the chipper, Koenig told Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Koenig said he then used a branch to push Mr Saunders into the machine but decided to stop with his legs still sticking out, making it appear to be an accident.

“Just to leave a little bit of Bruce there, I guess … for the police to see,” said Koenig, who pleaded guilty to accessory to murder in June.

He said he couldn’t call triple zero because his hands were shaking, but Roser was able to call Graham before he picked up the phone.

Koenig agreed that he told Graham: ‘Bruce is no longer with us, the job is done’.

Koenig said Roser then began screaming “something like … oh Bruce, what have you done” to make neighbors think there had been an accident.

Roser told him they needed to get their ‘story straight’ before police arrived, Koenig said.

At first Koenig did not believe Mr Saunders would die and therefore did not warn him, saying it was not the first time Graham had asked him to kill a man for money.

He said Graham requested to murder another former partner, Barry Collins, earlier in 2017 and ‘make it look like a lorry accident’.

“Because he had a lot of retirement money, she was the recipient of it,” Koenig said.

‘I just agreed to it to keep her happy (but) no (didn’t do anything) – he’s still alive today.’

Koenig said he also denied killing Mr Saunders, whom he considered a friend.

As they finished clearing trees on the property for a third weekend in a row without incident, Koenig thought ‘geez, that’s not going to happen’, the court heard.

But as they left, Koenig said he noticed Mr Saunders fall to the ground.

“I turned around and he (Mr Saunders) was on the ground on his back… he was twitching,” he said.

‘Greg was there with a bar and hit (Mr Saunders) in the head a few more times.

‘I said ‘what the hell are you doing?’ and he said ‘I think I’ve killed him’ and ‘he’s dead’.’

Koenig said he helped carry Mr Saunders over to the chipper because Roser had a bad back.

Koenig agreed that he owned the metal bar that Roser used and put it in his truck afterward.

Koenig had been in an intimate relationship with Graham, who was dating Roser at the time of her ex-partner Mr Saunders’ death, the court heard.

Graham has been accused of being in a ‘love square’ with Roser, Koenig and Mr Saunders, planning the latter’s murder for months.

Graham has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr. Saunders, but Judge Martin Burns ordered Tuesday that she be tried separately from Roser.

Koenig confirmed that he had exchanged pornographic images with Graham up until January 2018 and over five years cataloged around 1,000 images of her on his phone in folders under names such as ‘hardcore’, ‘big times’, ‘breasts’ and ‘problems’ .

But Koenig denied he murdered Mr Saunders because he was ‘obsessed and in love’ with Graham, saying he ‘loved her’ and they were ‘brother and sister basically’.

“I didn’t kill him,” Koenig said.

Roser’s trial continues.