Woodchipper murder: Accused killer says 'nasty' woman online asked him to kill

Shortly after connecting online, Gregory Lee Roser says a woman he barely knew asked him to kill a man he hadn’t met.

Months later, Roser helped feed Bruce Saunders’ body to a chipper, a court has heard.

But Roser has told a jury in the Brisbane Supreme Court that he did not kill Mr Saunders, instead pointing the finger at a “disgusting, murderous” woman and a man with alleged mafia links.

Roser, 63, and Sharon Graham, 61, have pleaded not guilty to murder after Mr Saunders died while working on a property north of Brisbane in November 2017.

The Crown alleges that Graham asked Roser and another lover Peter Koenig to kill her former partner Mr. Saunders, 54, and make it look like an accident in an attempt to claim his $750,000 life insurance policy.

Footage has been shown to the jury of Mr. Saunders’ leg sticking out of the chipper on the Goomboorian property near Gympie after clearing trees with Roser and Koenig.

Roser admitted on Thursday that shortly after the online meeting in March 2017, Graham had asked him to kill Mr Saunders.

“Because he pissed her off and he had lots of money,” Roser said.

At first she wanted Mr Saunders killed in the Nambour home he shared with Graham, Roser said.

He refused, but wrote down instructions from Graham on how to enter the house and the dates to do so after she raised her voice.

“I didn’t think she was serious at all,” Roser said.

In July 2017, Roser said Graham gave him a gun “out of the blue” that was provided by Koenig.

“I took it (the gun) off her to calm her down,” he said.

Graham first planned for Mr Saunders to be shot on his way to or near his workplace by Roser, the court heard.

Roser said he again refused, but wrote down more notes, this time Graham describing Mr Saunders’ work schedule.

“Every time I said no to her (about killing Mr Saunders), she ended up throwing a big twist, screaming and yelling and all that,” he said.

Roser said he returned the gun, but Koenig and Graham began pressuring him to kill Mr Saunders.

Roser said Koenig suggested suitable secluded locations for murders as the pair drove around, but he ruled them out.

He said the drive was one of the occasions Koenig claimed to have killed someone while laughing as he told him he had pushed someone into a meat grinder at an Adelaide abattoir.

Graham had also told him that Koenig had ‘dangerous criminal associates,’ Roser said.

“She said Peter had a mafia connection and he knows people who can … get rid of you,” he told the court.

In mid-October 2017, Roser said Graham shared his plan to kill Mr Saunders while clearing a friend’s property, making it look like an accident using the chipper.

On the last day of work, Roser said he was under pressure when Koenig told him “we’ve got to get rid of him” and Graham demanded he “hurry up and do the job” in crude texts.

Roser said he still refused and continued to work as the sun set before hearing what he thought sounded like ‘a couple of whip cracks or gunshots’, believing it to be a falling branch.

He then saw Mr Saunders slumped over on the chipper as Koenig told him “well, it’s done now” before agreeing to help feed the body into the machine.

“I thought if I didn’t do something he said I would end up like Bruce,” Roser said.

Sir. Saunders’ body went through the chipper in “one pass,” Roser said.

He said Koenig stopped the machine with Mr Saunders’ leg sticking out and told him “oh that should be enough”.

Roser’s trial before Judge Martin Burns continues.