Wood heating pollutes the air in mountain areas more than previously assumed

Mobile measurements – during the run in the village of Retje, Dinaric Alps, Slovenia. Credit: Kristina Glojek, University of Nova Gorica



About 30 million people in Europe live in mountain valleys. A large part of this population is more affected by air pollution than previously believed. This is the conclusion of a Slovenian-German research team from measurements in the northern Dinaric Alps. Temperature inversions in winter trap pollutants in the valleys to such an extent that soot and particulate matter can reach alarming levels even in small villages, because otherwise they are mainly found in the centers of overcrowded metropolises, researchers from Ljubljana Universities write, Molise and Nova Gorica and the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics (ACP). Mobile measurements with an instrumented backpack from TROPOS made it possible to investigate the distribution of pollutants in more detail.

Wood burning is responsible for more than half of the particulate matter (PM2.5) in Europe, which is hazardous to health. According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), wood burning is now the largest source of this pollutant. The promotion of wood as a “carbon dioxide neutral” fuel, the rising cost of fossil fuels and several financial crises have led to a significant increase in the use of wood as an alternative resource. People are more likely to burn wood for domestic heating in small heating systems.

Up to now, air quality studies have mainly focused on cities. However, in the EU, the UK and the four EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, more than a quarter of the population lives in rural areas. To study the impact of wood burning on air quality in such villages, the researchers took a closer look at a karst cavity in Slovenia. The cavity in the municipality of Loški Potok around the village of Retje is representative of many mountainous and hilly rural areas of central and southeastern Europe with wood heating systems. The study area is located in a shallow karst depression with a topography that favors the formation of temperature inversions and cold air pools typical of many valleys and relief depressions in winter. In addition to two fixed measuring stations at the bottom of the village cavity and on a hill, mobile measurements with instruments on board a backpack provided crucial details about the distribution of air pollutants in space. With this backpack, the team walked the six-kilometer route through the valley three times a day in December 2017 and January 2018: in the morning, afternoon and evening. In 107 measurement runs, 642 kilometers were covered on foot.

View of the Retje Cavity from Tabor Hill. Credit: Miha Markelj, NILU



In addition to particulate matter, the team also examined one of its components: black carbon – also popularly referred to as “soot”. Black carbon is produced by incomplete combustion of carbonaceous materials such as fossil fuels or wood. Carcinogenic substances, among other things, adhere to the small soot particles. Black carbon is therefore considered a very problematic part of particulate matter in terms of health. While the fixed monitoring stations have hourly concentrations of black carbon (eBC) from 1 to 40 micrograms per cubic meter and particulate matter concentrations (PM 10 ) from 10 to 205 micrograms per cubic meter, the mobile measurements yielded black carbon and PM2.5, but at levels more representative of the actual concentrations that many people in the cavity were exposed to. These high levels of pollutants can be attributed to one effect that is common in the winter in the mountains and that proved to be particularly problematic: in the morning, the sun heats the upper parts of the relief depression faster than the lower parts – due to the morning mist that forms in the relief depression shelters from the wind and prevents warming near the ground. The resulting temperature inversion acts like a lid on a pot: the exhaust gases and particles cannot escape upwards and concentrate on the bottom. In this study, several temperature inversions occurred, with pedestrian-level pollutant concentrations of soot (eBC) reaching an average of 4.5 micrograms per cubic meter and particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) 48 micrograms per cubic meter, comparable to the centers of large metropolitan areas where there is a lot of traffic. These values ​​are much higher than the European Union’s annual limit (20 micrograms per cubic meter) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations for the daily limit (15 micrograms per cubic meter). As measured by the EU Air Quality Index for particulate matter (PM 10 and PM 2.5 ), air quality was very poor during such temperature inversions. In general, air quality was only moderate during the entire study period (December and January).

“During temperature inversions, levels of pollutants in the cavity were highest in the early evening, reaching 22 micrograms per cubic meter for black carbon and 560 micrograms per cubic meter for particulate matter. This is the result of domestic wood burning, which increases as people come. home after work, and the stable layer of air at the bottom of the cavity. But with some wind, both the black carbon and particulate matter content in the basin dropped to less than 1 and 12 micrograms per cubic meter, respectively, which is about four times lower than during a temperature inversion and in accordance with European regional background levels,” reports Dr. Kristina Glojek, who was studying for her Ph.D. at the University of Ljubljana. During the morning and afternoon temperature inversions, in the village of Retje, people living on the lower part of the southern slopes were most exposed to the high concentrations of particulate matter, while in the early evening hours, when the inversion is limited to the bottom of the cavity. people there breathe in the highest levels of pollutants.

Wood smoke. Credit: Kristina Glojek, University of Nova Gorica



Such weather conditions are typical for hilly and mountainous regions. During the study, temperature inversions occurred on more than 70 percent of all winter nights and mornings. “These very stable conditions prevent effective mixing of the air in the relief depression, leading to increased levels of pollutants. Therefore, during temperature inversions, particulate matter concentrations in the sink rise to levels comparable to those in larger European city centers and above the EU daily. limit value (PM 10 = 50 micrograms per cubic meter) as well as above the annual limit value and the WHO daily guideline values ​​(PM 2.5 = 20 and 15 micrograms per cubic meter respectively”, emphasizes Prof. Mira Pöhlker from TROPOS.

Inside of the TROPOS backpack. Credit: Kristina Glojek, University of Nova Gorica



From the point of view of the researchers, the example of the small relief depression in Slovenia points to a problem that is not limited to this region alone: ​​”The concentrations of pollutants measured during the temperature inversions in the rather sparsely populated small relief cavity are worrisome, as similar conditions can are expected in many hilly and mountainous regions across Europe, where about 20 percent of the total population lives, of whom 30 percent live in rural relief cavities similar to the Retje site,” emphasizes Prof. Griša Močnik from the University of Nova gorica.

According to the Slovenian-German research team, the results of this study emphasize the importance of high-resolution air quality measurements, also in rural areas, to reduce pollution from wood-fired homes and the resulting health effects, especially in mountainous areas with limited self-cleaning capacity. of the atmosphere. That’s why they specifically suggest:

studying pilot sites on a smaller spatial scale that could help decision-makers take effective action at the local level; raising public awareness about the problem of air pollution from wood combustion, including knowledge of the negative effects on health, energy efficiency, the economic costs of inefficient combustion, optimal use and regular maintenance of heating appliances, and the use of quality fuels (e.g. dry wood); inform residents when weather conditions are concentrating pollutants in the valley and burning wood is discouraged; identifying major local polluters as they can be the main cause of local air quality deterioration; encouraging retrofitting of existing stoves, centralizing combustion in district heating systems, improving energy renovation of buildings and changing fuel when there is a better alternative are possible options to reduce pollution from wood combustion.

View of the Retjehol from the west during a typical morning turnaround. Credit: Miha Markelj, NILU



It is also important to strongly involve the local population in the measures to reduce the emission of polluting substances. In addition, everyone should be aware that there is no one universal solution to this complex problem. Rather, action is needed at different levels, taking into account geographical and cultural specificities.

Kristina Glojek et al, The impact of temperature inversions on black carbon and particle mass concentrations in a mountainous region, Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics (2022). Kristina Glojek et al, The impact of temperature inversions on black carbon and particle mass concentrations in a mountainous region,(2022). DOI: 10.5194/acp-22-5577-2022

