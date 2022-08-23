Wonnangatta and Mount Hotham to be searched again over alleged murder of Russell Hill and Carol Clay

<!–

There could be more searches for a remote campground in the Victorian Alpine region where campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay are said to have been murdered.

Their accused killer Greg Lynn faced the Sale Magistrates Court on Tuesday ahead of a disputed hearing scheduled for January.

The pilot’s 55-year-old attorney, Dermot Dann, told a brief hearing that he had received a “highlights package” of covert surveillance on Lynn’s car and home, but had not received full recordings or transcripts.

Greg Lynn (above) stood before the Sale Magistrates Court Tuesday ahead of his hearing for the alleged murder of an elderly couple in Victoria last year

Another Wonnangatta and Mount Hotham search could be conducted ahead of the hearing of Russell Hill and Carol Clay’s alleged killer, Greg Lynn (pictured, police search in Dargo last November)

Prosecutor Olivia Sparrow said they have yet to hand over the transcripts from the wiretap and phone to the defense.

“A further search could also be completed at Wonnangatta and Mount Hotham,” she said.

Lynn showed up for the hearing via video link, wearing a green plaid shirt, blue tie and black blazer.

Russell Hill (right) and Carol Clay (left) were reportedly murdered during a camping trip with loved ones in Wonnangatta Valley in March 2020

He was charged in November with the murder of Mr Hill and Mrs Clay at a remote campground in March 2020.

Their bodies were discovered in remote bushland outside Dargo last November, days after Lynn was charged.

He requested and was granted permission to appear via video link for the hearing, which is expected to last four days from January 16.

The charred remains of the lovers campsite (above) were discovered by another camper the day after they went missing in March 2020

Firearms expert Paul Griffiths is among those required to testify at the hearing, although he won’t be available until later in the month.

His proof could be given a week or so later.

The magistrate said he was a “quite critical” witness given the content of Mr Griffiths’ statement and Lynn’s explanation of the issues raised.

Lynn has not filed for bail and remains in custody.

It was speculated that Hill, 74, and Clay, 73, were secret lovers and that their families were unaware they were together and went missing.