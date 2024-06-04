Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter, 72, stuns in a low-cut swimsuit in a 50-year-old image while promoting her new song Pink Slip Lollipop.

Lynda Carter shared a stunning photo on Instagram on Monday.

The original Wonder Woman star, 72, who recently joined forces with Moms Demand Action to end gun violence, looked incredible in her 20s.

She was wearing a low-cut silver swimsuit as she put her hands on her hips like a superhero.

The star had her long hair down and the front part tied up. Her makeup was light, showing her natural beauty.

The image is being used for their new song called Pink Slip Lollipop.

The TV icon revealed a snippet of the fun song, which showcases a vibrant pop beat, electric guitar riffs and lush background vocals.

She also revealed the song’s cover art, which features a stunning throwback photo of the former pageant queen, bathed in a pink hue.

‘Guys, get ready for the pink card. This one’s for the ladies!’ Lynda captioned the post. ‘PINK SLIP LOLLIPOP A hot new pop single, streaming June 21 on @applemusic, @spotify or wherever you listen to music.’

Photographed on the set of Wonder Woman in 1977.

The announcement comes after the beauty honored her late husband, Robert Altman, with an emotional song released on Valentine’s Day called Letters From Earth.

“The soul of the song is about how you miss a person so much, because they have such a presence in your life that it is almost impossible to imagine that you will not physically see them again in this life,” he said. People in February.

“You ask yourself, ‘How can I contact you? Where are you? You didn’t just die; “There is too much of you left on this earth, too many people who love you.”

The heartfelt number includes lyrics like ‘Letters from Earth, sealed within my heart, delivered in my dreams, since we parted ways…’ as well as ‘Do you know that spring came early? Have you heard that the world is at war? That I moved to Miami and I love you more and more?

The song is a tribute to video game executive Altman, to whom she was married from 1984 until his death from a rare form of leukemia in 2021.

Together they shared a son, James, 35, and a daughter, Jessica, 33.

Lynda also noted that people are often surprised to learn that she is a singer, even though she was acting long before she became famous as the lead in Wonder Woman when the show premiered in 1976.

“I’ve been singing for over 50 years,” he told the outlet. “I started singing in clubs when I was 14 and wrote music before becoming an actor.”

Carter is set for her next single to dominate as the newest anthem of the summer; (pictured in 2021)

The beauty honored her late husband Robert Altman with an emotional song released on Valentine’s Day called Letters From Earth; (pictured in 2018)

Lynda also noted that people are often surprised to learn that she is a singer, even though she was acting long before she became famous as the lead in Wonder Woman when the show premiered in 1976; (pictured in 2011)

Since Altman’s passing, Carter has collaborated with City of Hope to help fund critical research into complex blood cancers like the one that killed her husband.

Altman was initially diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a disorder that affects bone marrow cells, which later progressed to secondary myeloid leukemia, a condition with limited treatment options.

In another charitable initiative, Lynda recently joined forces with Moms Demand Action in their mission to end gun violence.

In a heartfelt statement, Lynda said: ‘As a mother, I want what all mothers want: for our children to come home safely and for our families not to be devastated by gun violence.

“Guns should never be the leading cause of death for our children and young adults,” Carter continued.

“Storing firearms safely and advocating for common sense gun legislation can save lives and prevent tragedies.”

“I’ve been singing for over 50 years,” he told the outlet. ‘I started singing in clubs when I was 14 and wrote music before becoming an actor’ (pictured in 1978)

With a strong network of dedicated volunteers in every state, Moms Demand Action empowers people to advocate for gun safety policies and start local efforts for a safer future.

By partnering with this organization, Lynda seeks to elevate the voices of mothers across the country and make substantial change.

“Last year, Carter released her empowering single Rise Up, a rallying cry for unity, action and change,” a press release read.

‘Now she is leveraging her message to mobilize mothers around the world in the battle against gun violence. Carter’s dedication to inciting positive change aligns with his broader goal of mobilizing communities ahead of the crucial 2024 election.’